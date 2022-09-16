 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orange City's Tulip Festival Announces 2023 night show

2022 Orange City Tulip Festival

A group of senior Dutch Dancers gets a hand from a crowd member during a performance on the opening day of the 2022 Tulip Festival in Orange City Thursday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

The 2023 Tulip Festival in Orange City already has its night show.

From May 16 through May 20, 2023, at Town Hall in Orange City, a crew led by Todd McDonald will perform Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic "Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" which is a retelling of the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis.

According to a press release for the event, auditions will be held from Jan. 9-14, 2023 for anyone who is a freshman in high school or older. Regular ticket sales get going Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 and the cost is $25 per ticket. The first show, on Tuesday, May 16 is set for 6:30 p.m. Subsequent performances begin at 8 p.m.

The senior Dutch dancers perform during the opening day of the 2022 Tulip Festival in Orange City Thursday, May 19. The annual celebration of the city's Dutch heritage will be held through Saturday.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

