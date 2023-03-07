We are just days away from the 95th Academy Awards, so there's no better time to discuss whether "Everything Everywhere All At Once" can follow its huge night at the SAG Awards and take the Oscar for Best Picture.

Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan are all up for Oscars in the acting categories and the Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — are also nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

But before we dive into that, Bruce Miller gives his thoughts about the new movie "Cocaine Bear" and Terry Lipshetz discusses the new season of "The Mandalorian," getting caught up with "The Last of Us" and thoughts on Best Picture nominees "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Miller also has an interview with director Bobby Farrelly about his new movie "Champions" starring Woody Harrelson, which opens March 10.

Farrelly and his brother Peter Farrelly — also known as the Farrelly Brothers — made a name for themselves with comedies like "Dumb and Dumber," "Kingpin" with Harrelson and "There's Something About Mary."

Peter scored big with an Oscar win for "Green Book," which also created time for Bobby to do a solo project of his own with "Champions."

We will be recording our next episode immediately after the Oscars so look for that in the early hours of Monday, March 13.

Previous episodes discussing the Oscars

About the show

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, a longtime entertainment reporter who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal in Iowa and Terry Lipshetz, a senior producer for Lee Enterprises based in Madison, Wisconsin.