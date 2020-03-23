PARTING SHOT: I learned about self-quarantining from Tobias, the cat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I left early one night because I needed to get to a concert, he growled. I stuck around a bit longer, found the treats and all was good.

The next day, Tobias started talking the minute I arrived and wouldn’t stop. I thought he was trying to tell me something, but I realized he was just lonesome. We visited quite a bit. I gave him a few treats and he tried to show me where I could find a Coke.

The next day, he was much better. When I got ready to leave, he cat-blocked me by the door. Again, I realized it was loneliness.

I pulled out my phone and had him do a series of portraits (we talked about an extended career in Hollywood, if only I could hook him up) and, this time, I made him execute tricks in order to get treats.

The night before his owners came home, Tobias and I had a long talk. I told him they weren’t going away anytime soon and he’d be fine. I gave him a couple more treats and told him everything was going to be all right.

He listened. I learned.

Keeping a distance from friends and family doesn’t seem right, but it’s what we need to do.

Sure, a treat every now and then can divert our attention. But what we really need is a connection.