Perfect scores for everyone on 'DWTS' but Nev Schulman is the one to beat

Kaitlyn Bristowe, the biggest threat to Schulman, got two 30s as well. The first – for a “redo” dance -- was a fiery paso doble; the second was a contemporary tribute to a friend. She was good, but Schulman had more passion.

In the finals, they’re going to be the two to beat.

And then? Nelly is the “people’s” choice, largely because he’s not that great at ballroom dancing. Machado, however, is a very fluid dancer who has made great progress during the season. She also carries the banner for older participants (she’s the oldest dancer in this year’s competition) and deserves a strong finish.

Interestingly, Weir did a jazz dance that referenced his skating career and, yes, he could have been one of the final four. “DWTS,” however, is often a popularity contest and that’s what hurt him. It wasn’t scored like an Olympic event.

Jackson, the youngest competitor, had some stumbles along the way (and some costumes that were way too adult), but held her own with her elders. Had she been in “Dancing Jr.” she would have smoked it.

Producers could invite her back in a handful of years and she could win it. She had a smooth Viennese waltz that showcased her in a good way.