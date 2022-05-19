PGA Championships, Rihanna's baby, Monkeypox, and more of today's trending topics

Trending topics for today, May 19:
Monkeypox
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is collaborating with Massachusetts health officials on an investigation into a case of monkeypox, the agency said Wednesday in a statement.
The case of monkeypox was confirmed in a man in Massachusetts who had recently traveled to Canada, state health officials announced earlier in the day.
The patient is hospitalized in stable condition at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, said during a news briefing.
PGA Championships
As of 6:45 p.m. local time, for the first time in more than two months, Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to sign for a round over par. And that included an eagle on his fifth hole.
Scheffler opened with a 1-over 71, leaving him six shots out of the lead in his quest to win the first two majors of the year. It could have been worse. He had to make a 15-foot par putt on the final hole at Southern Hills.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby
Rihanna is now a mom.
The superstar singer and her artist partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.
The new parents have not yet shared their child's name or birthday.
Rihanna first revealed news she was expecting in a series of photos in January. She set style trends with her distinct pregnancy fashion.
George W. Bush
Vangelis
Heatwave
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, May 19
President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas. He is facing mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant. The Defense Production Act order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers. Biden is also authorizing the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the U.S., in what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.”
President Joe Biden is off to South Korea and Japan on a six-day trip aimed at building rapport with the Asian nations’ leaders. Biden will try to send a message to China that Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own saber-rattling in the Pacific. Biden departed Thursday and is set to meet newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Their talks will touch on trade, the global supply chain and North Korea’s nuclear program. Biden will also meet with leaders of the alliance known as the Quad, which includes Japan, Australia and India.
COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions. Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. Officials said Wednesday those are areas where people should already be considering wearing masks indoors — but Americans elsewhere should also take notice.
Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket are pleading with the nation to confront and stop racist violence. Their agony poured out Thursday in the tears of a 12-year-old child, Jaques “Jake” Patterson, who lost his father. The child covered his face with his hands as his mother said, “His heart is broken.” She spoke at a press conference with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton. Earlier Thursday, the white man accused in the killings, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, silently faced a murder indictment in court. Authorities are investigating the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges against him.
The House has passed legislation that would devote more federal resources to preventing domestic terrorism in response to the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. The vote Wednesday night was along party lines, 222-203, with one Republican, Illinois' Adam Kinzinger, in favor. The House passed a similar measure in 2020 only to have it languish in the Senate. But Democrats are pushing for a broader federal focus on domestic terrorism as they lack support in the Senate to move ahead with gun-control legislation. Numerous Republican lawmakers opposed bolstering the Justice Department's domestic surveillance efforts.
Russia says that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops who doggedly defended a giant steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered. The plant became a symbol of their country’s resistance. The announcement Wednesday comes as the battle for the strategic port city appeared all but over. Ukraine ordered the fighters to save their lives and said their mission to tie up Russian forces is now complete. The fighters face an uncertain fate. Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman said 959 Ukrainian troops have now abandoned the stronghold since they started coming out Monday.
The man accused of opening fire on a Southern California church congregation because of his political hatred for Taiwan sent a newspaper a seven-volume diary before the attack. The Chinese-language World Journal bureau in the Los Angeles area said it received the stacks of photocopied pages and a flash drive on Monday — a day after authorities say David Chou opened fire on people at a luncheon at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods. The paper said the title referred to a “destroying" angel opposed to Taiwan's independence from China. The newspaper's attorney tells The Orange County Register he will turn them over over to police when he receives a subpoena. Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder.
Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law. Oz has been helped by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination as he recovered from a stroke he suffered Friday.
A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder against Thomas Lane will be dismissed. Lane and prosecutors have agreed to a recommended sentence of three years, which is below state sentencing guidelines. Lane and former Officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black. Lane hasn't been sentenced yet in the federal case. Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and also pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 2,000 firefighters battling the largest U.S. wildfire are digging back-up fire lines and rearranging fire engines around homes in northeast New Mexico. Fire officials say they expedited efforts Wednesday to get ahead of the flames in anticipation of a return to windy, dangerous conditions in the days ahead. High fire danger alerts go back in effect Thursday from southern Nevada through parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. Crews dug contingency lines east of Taos south of the Colorado line. No new evacuations were ordered Wednesday, and some were relaxed. But a fire behavior analyst said: "The next three days are going to be the giddy-up days."
Vice President Kamala Harris told the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s graduating cadets that they are starting their service at a crucial moment for the world. In remarks at Wednesday's ceremony in Connecticut, Harris reflected on a moment in history in which long-standing rules and norms are more frequently coming under attack and "fundamental principles are under threat.” She noted the Russian invasion of Ukraine and told the graduates that upholding the international rules-based order is one of the nation's “defining missions.” She added: “Frankly, sometimes we forget how rare it is in human history to have a period of relative peace and stability among nations.”
Stephen Curry had 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, Golden State’s defense held Luka Doncic in check, and the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-87 for a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Doncic scored 20 points but shot just 6 for 18 and 3 of 10 from deep. He made back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first half to get his team within 54-45 at the break, but Curry and Klay Thompson helped the Warriors pull away in the second half. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Friday night at Chase Center.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ian Cole beat Igor Shesterkin at 3:12 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-1 Wednesday night and take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Jordan Spieth is going for the final leg of the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. Dustin Johnson would take any trophy at this point. Johnson has gone 15 months since his last win. A year ago he was No. 1 in the world. Now he's at No. 12. That's his lowest world ranking in more than seven years. They are just part of the storylines as the PGA Championship is set to begin at Southern Hills. With so much chatter about the absence of Phil Mickelson and the prospects of Tiger Woods, the second major of the year unfolds beginning Thursday.
Rich Strike may not be the only long shot to pull off a major upset this Triple Crown season. The horse with the longest odds at the Preakness is almost equally as unlikely to be there as Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby. Fenwick also has as heartwarming a story. The 50-1 shot is named after owner Jeremia Rudan's mother who died in a fire when he was 19 and is running for Kevin McKathan two years after the trainer lost his brother because of a heart attack. He does have a strong pedigree as the son of 2007 Preakness winner Curlin.