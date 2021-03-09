Piers Morgan quits British TV program after Meghan comments

Morgan, 55, said Monday on “Good Morning Britain” during a discussion about Meghan's revelations that "I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.

“I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report," he said, adding the duchess had sparked an “onslaught” against the royal family.

That drew criticism from many, including the mental health charity Mind, which said it was disappointed and concerned by Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts.

“It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy," the charity said.

In Tuesday's episode, Morgan addressed his own comments the day before, stressing that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what (Meghan) said.”

He then stormed off the set of the program as weather presenter Alex Beresford was criticizing his attitude toward Meghan. As Morgan walked away, he said “I'm done.”