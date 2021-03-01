 Skip to main content
Prince Philip to a London hospital for infection treatment
AP

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection.

The palace says Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

In addition to treatment for an unspecified infection, he will also undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital last month after feeling ill. The illness was not related to the coronavirus and royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

The palace says Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’’

