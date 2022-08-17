Prosecutor: R. Kelly's current trial is about singer's 'hidden' side

An attorney for R. Kelly implored jurors at the singer’s trial-fixing and child pornography case Wednesday not to accept what she said is the prosecution’s portrayal of her client as “a monster.” “When the government wants to paint him as a monster … you remember we are talking about a human being,” Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lead attorney, said. She also warned jurors not to succumb to what she called “a mob justice climate” surrounding Kelly, alluding to the six-part documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” and years of harsh social media accounts of him. Kelly is charged in federal court in his hometown of Chicago with enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial at which he was acquitted.