Radio host Larry Elder wins fight to enter California recall

"I don’t find that Mr. Elder was required to file tax returns at all," the judge said.

The ruling amounted to a rebuke for Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who was appointed by Newsom in December.

The election, in the nation’s most populous state, will be a marquee contest with national implications, watched closely as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections, when a closely divided Congress again will be in play.

Elder's court win also will be celebrated by recall organizers who hoped for a large field of prominent candidates to attract voters. When Elder announced his candidacy, he immediately became one of the most recognized Republicans in the race, given his years on talk radio as well as appearances on Fox News and other media.

Elder announced his campaign July 12, but when a preliminary list of candidates was released last week, he wasn't on it. The state argued the tax information he submitted was incomplete, but Elder said he submitted all the required documents and was the target of political “shenanigans” by Democrats loyal to Newsom who didn’t want him on the ballot.

Meanwhile, virtually the entire field of candidates appears set. Forty-two other hopefuls have been cleared to appear on the recall ballot.