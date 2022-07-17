RAGBRAI 2022 host towns in Siouxland are ready to roll...mostly

SERGEANT BLUFF — The bands have been booked. Campgrounds have been designated. Volunteers, though maybe not quite at ideal numbers, are ready and raring to go for the 49th annual RAGBRAI which is set to kickoff in Siouxland with the expo on Saturday, July 23 and the ride on Sunday.

"We're feeling just fine," said Sergeant Bluff Mayor Pro Tem Ron Hanson, who is also executive chairperson of the local RAGBRAI-planning committee.

According to Hanson, who also helped plan the launch for the 2006 RAGBRAI (the first time the ride started in Sergeant Bluff), organizers still need to finalize certain matters related to support and safety such as storm access and finding the best place for vehicles coming in.

But issues like hospitality and entertainment are essentially settled at this point. With the bike expo going on downtown, Hanson said there will be bands playing throughout the day, as well as food vendors lining the streets and a foam party at the splash pad on First Street. Also live goats. And a unicyclist dressed in a unicorn outfit.

"We’ve designed a map, for participants, of all of our restaurants and bars that are open. So we try to direct all our riders to those areas," Hanson said. "Hopefully it turns out to be a very big economic impact."

For an added communal touch, kids involved in Sergeant Bluff summer programs helped make banners that will bear the name of the designer, play on the theme "get a little Bluff on your tires" and hang along First Street. "It makes the town proud," Hanson said.

Hanson expects visitors to start trickling in on Wednesday and thinks the total number of people coming into Sergeant Bluff (a town of 4,901) will be between 30,000 and 35,000.

He pegged the volunteer number above 100 people and said most have worked, or are working, on a number of different RAGBRAI issues.

"Not enough," Hanson said about the amount of helpers. "We always can use many, many volunteers."

Kathy Leonard, the publicity chair for the Ida Grove organizing committee, which is the overnight host for first day of the ride on Sunday, said the issue of finding enough volunteers isn't simply limited to Sergeant Bluff or to her town. At present, Leonard said Ida Grove has 100 to 125 volunteers committed to doing a specific task, but could really use closer to 300 people.

"It's a common thing going on," she said. "But we're doing a final push and hoping to get things filled."

Per Leonard, Ida Grove's organizers have been holding weekly meetings since February and have secured 20 food vendors, three bands on the downtown main stage, screenings of two films at the renovated King's Theatre ("A Knight's Tale" and "Jurassic Park") and a beverage garden. That's in addition to dueling pianos, tricycle jousting, face painting and photo ops with knight displays (which Leonard said were important to include as Ida Grove is, of course, the castle town.)

"We’d like to think we have all our plans laid out but parking and traffic control are two things that have popped up just because of the number of vehicles that will be here in town," Leonard said. Once people are parked and milling about town, she said she hopes visitors can "come and relax and meet the people of Ida Grove."

Being an overnight host town is entirely new to Pocahontas, but Mayor Jada Hallberg said planners aren't feeling overwhelmed.

"There are a lot of unknowns at play but I’m really proud of the people who have stepped up and are ready to help our community. It takes a village and then some," Hallberg. According to her, former residents (including her daughter) are coming back to town just to help out.

From 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, Hallberg said there will be downtown musical entertainment. If that doesn't pique people's interests, she said they should consider visiting the Pocahontas statue on at the eastern edge of town on Highway 3. There's also the Veterans Memorial near the Pocahontas County Courthouse and the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Hallberg's estimate is that at least 20,000 people will roll through town on Monday and leave by 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "We’ll have a big push to get us cleaned up as fast as we can on Tuesday. And then we can hi-five everybody and say job well done," she said.

As for how many people will help with tidying things up, Hallberg said there are presently between 75 and 100 volunteers pitching in. She shared that those folks are working on finding housing for people who ask and tending to other visitor needs as they arise.

"I think it’s kind of like herding cats but everything is coming together and we’re finally starting to see the results of all of our work."