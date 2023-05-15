ORANGE CITY, Iowa – There’s more than one technicolor dreamcoat in the Tulip Festival’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Joseph, in fact, has so many costume changes you’ll swear his last name is Kardashian. Luckily, Nicholas Schnell is so good as Joseph he deserves every thread the rainbow can provide.

While parts of the production lag (set changes need to be a lot quicker), the moments when Joseph is center stage fly by.

They’re good, too, when Drew Lemke is making like Elvis as the Pharaoh and when Joseph’s brothers pull off amazing harmony for “Those Canaan Days.”

Because director Todd McDonald has a cast of what seems like hundreds there’s not a lot of opportunity for Heidi Gutzmer’s choreography to breathe. Schnell gets his space but others seem cramped.

Splitting the narration between two singers distracts as well, largely because you don’t know who to watch. Amanda Haverdink and Amanda Lemke do impressive work as the two (and get just as many costume changes as Joseph). They figure into all of the show’s various themes and rouse the kids’ chorus to join in the fun. When Joseph gets the first of his technicolor dreamcoats, they’re there for the kaleidoscopic spins.

Oddly, McDonald has added an introduction that tells the whole story before it spills out. That undercuts the surprises and tips the happy ending. A few extended choruses could have been cut, giving “Joseph” the speed folks have come to love about the show.

If there’s an MVP (besides Schnell), it’s Leanne Bonnecroy who designed the show’s costumes. In addition to those dreamcoats (one practically fills the stage), she has given just about everyone something that sparkles and reflects. If there’s a sequin left in Orange City, it’s not because she didn’t try to snap them all up. At one point, the two Amandas don jackets that appear to change colors. While that’s probably due to the lighting designs of Chau Le and Drew Schmidt, it is one of those “how did they do that?” moments.

Written as a one-act, “Joseph” loses its momentum when split into two. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music is supposed to build to that stunning finish and it takes a while to regain that pace following intermission. Luckily, Lemke knows how to work a crowd. He clears the way for Joseph’s brothers and, finally, that “Any Dream Will Do” finale.

In this Tulip Festival production, folks do a megamix of their own, recreating some of the show’s sprightlier hits. The addendum is supposed to be a speeded-up version of the show. Here, it’s more like a “greatest hits” section.

When Schnell -- who looks a bit like Timothee Chalamet -- gets his chance to reprise his big numbers, it’s like an invitation to sing along. He’s an infectious performer who deserves every color McDonald, Gutzmer and Bonnecroy have provided.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” runs through May 20 at Orange City Town Hall, 125 Central Ave.