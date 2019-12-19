REVIEW: Aerial acts land in winner's Cirque at the Orpheum

If you needed a reason to push away from holiday treats, you should have been at “A Magical Cirque Christmas” Thursday night at the Orpheum Theatre.

Featuring a highly fit troupe of acrobats and athletes who could twist better than a candy cane, the show made you think twice about those visions of sugarplums dancing in your head.

One after another, the performers offered feats of agility while familiar Christmas songs played. Some were sung by a warm and winning Therese Curatolo; others got a Mannheim-like electronic interpretation.

To keep things moving, host John Archer played with the audience, offered magic tricks and introduced the various acts of agility. In short, he was the Wizard of Ahhs.

Of the handful of acts, Sergei Kozakov and Anastasiia Niukina were the most death-defying. Hanging from straps, Kozakov flipped Niukina in so many ways it was impossible to play “Name That Tune” with the music. They turned up in the second act, too, and did a similar contortion helix, this time on the stage. His muscles and her flexibility were amazing, particularly since bending is considered a struggle for many of us.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}