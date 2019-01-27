“RENT” Live wasn’t so live after all.
Because leading man Brennin Hunt broke his ankle during dress rehearsal, the Sunday broadcast was largely the tape from that night. For those actors who were holding back for the big event, that might have been tragic.
Luckily, the performances were solid and the in-your-face direction was what something like this needed.
Instead of seeing moments from afar, directors Michael Greif and Alex Rudzinski put the audience in the middle of the support group, at the table with the “La Vie Boheme” revelers, on the streets of New York. The staging was great; the set by Jason Sherwood, even better. Racing around what looked like an abandoned factory, the cast was able to enjoy the grit of life on the fringe, circa 1996. Still, if anyone deserves an Emmy it’s Sherwood.
Meanwhile, Keala Settle, in a minor role, owned “Seasons of Love,” the iconic song that kicked off the second act. Starting in the support group, then moving down a staircase to the street, she gave the anthem more meaning and reason. She hit those oh-so-high notes, too, and sent the others off to the tragic second-act resolutions. There, a reworked series of events cut short the impact of Angel (Valentina), the drag queen, and let the others have another rock-the-rafters moment with “I’ll Cover You” at a funeral. The change wasn’t necessarily for the better, particularly since Angel’s death was one of the emotional moments of the stage production. What it did do was give Brandon Victor Dixon (Tom Collins) one of those Keala Settle moments.
Vanessa Hudgens, as performance artist Maureen, got hers when she arrived – on a motorcycle. Then, she wowed with her “Over the Moon” piece that managed to stay within the bounds of a PG-13 production. Kiersey Clemons (as Maureen’s girlfriend) had more impact than you might remember and a great duet that showcased both.
While Tinashe never quite looked as sickly or bedraggled as other Mimis, she knew how to work the stage and Hunt. The two were well matched, particularly in their duets.
Hunt was everything you’d want out of a Roger. His voice was raspy and wild, his acting was forceful and attractive. If there had to be someone else in Adam Pascal’s plaid pants, he was a great choice. His rehearsal performance was fine, but what might have it been had it been done with the fear factor of a live-on-air production?
For the last number, Hunt (with his bad ankle propped up on a chair) and the rest of the cast were live, bringing the emotion that they’d probably bottled up all day.
At the end, the original Broadway cast came out and sang “Seasons of Love,” easily the show’s highlight.
While Fox’s “RENT” was a bit too sanitized for its own good, it had the right people in the key roles, particularly Jordan Fisher, who, as Mark, served as the tour guide through the past, the heartache and, most of all, the brilliance of writer Jonathan Larson.
“RENT” rocked, but imagine what a wholly live version might have done.