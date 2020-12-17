REVIEW: 'American Idol's' Maddie Poppe offers reassurance during thoughtful concert

Those Christmas cuts ranged from “Sleigh Ride” (which, yes, she re-styled) to “O Holy Night” and provided the kind of warm feeling you might get at someone’s house on Christmas Eve.

She didn’t dish much about “Idol" contestants or judges, but she did offer a rousing “Going Going Gone,” her “winner’s” song, and talked about that Kermit collaboration. Apparently, he was the most expensive talent on the performance night and he was probably the perfect choice for Poppe, considering she sang “Rainbow Connection” as her audition song.

Since then, she said, friends have since been upset that others have done the same song on other competition shows -- they view it as hers. (If she’s looking for other covers, the 24-year-old might investigate the songs Emma Stone sang in “La La Land.” They’re in her wheelhouse and she could sell the heck out of them.)

Because much of “Idol” is built on reimagining others’ hits, Poppe had several that moved her up the ranks: “Brand New Key” and “Homeward Bound,” among them.

She blanked on the latter song’s third verse and turned to the audience for help. They responded, thanks to Google, prompting her to admit she was glad she remembered all the words on her “Idol” performances.

Resilient and open, Poppe helped ease that audience back into the world of live entertainment. It’s going to be a while before folks feel like dancing in the aisles. But at least she showed them how to take the first steps.

