OMAHA — Elsa may get to sing “Let It Go,” but Anna is the standout in the Broadway touring company of “Disney’s Frozen.”

Given great numbers, a lot of comedy and more physical bits than Lucille Ball, Lauren Nicole Chapman makes you feel Anna’s loss. Separated from her sister, Elsa (Caroline Bowman), she goes on a quest to find her and bring her back to their home country, Arendelle. That gives her a pretty good swath of the show and a chance to encounter Kristoff (Dominic Dorset), Sven, the reindeer (Dan Plehal), and Olaf, the snowman (Jeremy Davis). Even with them in tow, the journey is really hers.

Elsa, meanwhile, is sequestered in her own frozen fortress, afraid she might hurt others like she did when she and Anna were children. In case you didn’t know (and haven’t seen the movie a good 14 times), Elsa has the ability to freeze things. It’s probably a good skill if you’re working at a ski resort, but it doesn’t do anything for folks awaiting summer. So, she sulks in her new home, confident she’ll be able to protect others and lead a contemplative life.

The big number – which sounds more like “Defying Gravity” than you realize – comes at the end of the first act. Bowman sells it like she’s working the merch stand in the lobby. She’s great – and every bit the Elsa you want. But writer Jennifer Lee has shortchanged her in much of the rest of the musical. While Anna is climbing mountains and romping with her new boy-toy, Hans (Will Savarese), she’s thinking of ways to believe “the cold doesn’t bother me anyway.”

Because there’s a two-hour show that needs to be filled, director Michael Grandage introduces a fun bunch of Scandinavians who lean into the feel-good concept of “hygge.” That prompts a number (that easily could have been cut) that lets townspeople dance in and out of a sauna and sing about happiness. It’s cute, thanks to Jack Brewer's Oaken, but hardly relevant to the rest of the story. Similarly a troll-like segment could have been stripped of its “Tarzan” origins and been just fine. While watching the moments unfold, you realize Grandage has been inspired by other productions – there’s a little “Les Miz” here, a little “Lion King” there and a whole lot of “Wicked” just about everywhere.

For younger viewers, those yearning songs might be a snooze. But once Olaf melts into the scenery, the skies part and Davis gets the only entrance applause of any of the characters. Paired with Sven (who’s a chiropractor’s dream patient), he’s another reason to embrace the show – or should we say snow?

Several times during the two-plus-hour production, snow falls on the stage. When Elsa unleashes her secret powers, there’s frozen everything everywhere. It’s a spectacular effect, one made possible by Natasha Katz’s lighting and Jeremy Chernick’s effects design.

At the heart of this big spectacular is the bond between sisters. Grandage knows how to emphasize that and gives both young and old Annas and Elsas a good theme to play.

While much of Rob Ashford’s choreography could have been used in “Cinderella,” he gets a super duet from Chapman and Savarese in “Love is an Open Door.” “Let It Go,” aside, it's the best number in the show.

A real crowd pleaser, the stage version of “Frozen” isn’t as inventive as Julie Taymor’s “The Lion King.” But it’s a workable adaptation that delights in its big moments. When those big moments aren't around, we're at least fortunate to have Olaf.

“Disney’s Frozen” runs through April 30 at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. in Omaha. Contact ticketomaha for tickets.