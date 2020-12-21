REVIEW: 'Art of Soul' shows how the blues fit in

There is no textbook to go along with Disney-Pixar’s “Soul,” but “The Art of ‘Soul’” is a great way to dip into what the film’s creators were thinking.

To picture the afterworld (or before-world, for that matter), artists offer up all sorts of ideas – rainbows, glowing creatures, simple lines. The evolution (from simple concepts to geometric wonders) is what makes the book work. It’s a peek into the minds of the film’s creators.

Directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers offer up a bit of the ground rules in introductions (“It should look like nothing we’ve ever seen before, yet be instantly identifiable,” Docter instructs), then moves into some of the mid-century modern designs that fill the screen.

Some resemble word bubbles; others look like something from an astrology poster. Graphic designers would love some of the things they’ve done for the personality profile.

More recognizable are the jazz musicians who figure into the plot.