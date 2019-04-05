“The Beach Bum” isn’t so much filmed as it is captured.
Matthew McConaughey ambles through large chunks of the comedy without much happening. He’s a poet who’d rather spend his days drunk and stoned in Key West instead of living with his wife (Isla Fisher) in a mansion in Miami. When their daughter announces she’s getting married, McConaughey’s Moondog agrees to put his "all right" life on hold to attend.
Naturally, dad’s a disruptive force, even though mom and their best friend (Snoop Dogg) are welcoming and more than willing to play his game. One thing leads to another and, soon, Moondog is forced to shape up or risk losing millions. He goes to rehab, meets another wild man (Zac Efron with the oddest haircut this side of Kid ‘n Play) and somehow winds up with a friend (Martin Lawrence) who leads dolphin tours.
Considering it’s less than two hours, “The Beach Bum” feels like a much longer movie. Director Harmony Korrine lets situations unfold until you’re more than willing to walk away. McConaughey has this character down pat (“Dazed and Confused,” anyone?) and serves him well. But he doesn’t really attempt an arc.
When he screws up for the umpteenth time, you want to do what other characters aren’t willing to do.
Fisher plays into his hand (she, too, is more counter than cultured) and toys with Snoop in ways even he couldn’t have imagined.
When Korrine shifts the action to Efron and Lawrence, “The Beach Bum” becomes a different movie. It’s more jokey than slice of life. Lawrence (who actually says, “all right, all right, all right,” McConaughey’s catchphrase) could have been cut from the film and it wouldn’t have mattered.
Nudity, drug use and profanity are prevalent; folks like Jimmy Buffett are more than visible.
“The Beach Bum," however, doesn’t make the Key West lifestyle palatable, much less inviting.
Only Jonah Hill, as Moondog’s agent, is a surprise. He represents what little order the film has. And, until he has been in two or three scenes, you won’t recognize who he is.
A subplot with Moondog’s daughter (Stefania LaVie Owen) and her fiancé (Joshua Ritter) isn’t even touched.
Instead, this is a game of follow the McConaughey. When he runs out of steam, “The Beach Bum” does, too.