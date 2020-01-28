REVIEW: Blue Man Group offers new routines, but all aren't golden

Video cameras picked up some of those close encounters of the audience kind, but they weren’t specific enough to warrant the big-screen attention. Instead, it was just the proximity of men in blue makeup that drew attention.

Playing on a huge scaffold filled with lights, television monitors and wires, the latest Blue Man production looked bigger than past ones and, at times, hinted at a 2.0 show that played the Tyson Events Center several years ago.

Meridian, Mike Brown, Steven Wendt and Adam Zuick were billed as the Blue guys but it was impossible to determine who was which. One, a bit shorter than the others, often took the lead and got the biggest laughs. He abetted the two who pounded on those PVC drums.

A PVC windmill made its appearance near the end of the 90-minute show but it wasn’t clear why it was added. The three danced several times, got the audience to stand up and move and tried a call and response bit with cards that said “Me,” “You,” “We,” “Us.” There may have been a message in this, but it was lost.

More pointed were routines that called out late-arriving audience members and a facial recognition computer that couldn’t identify any of the aliens.