REVIEW: 'Bridgerton' boasts Julie Andrews and costumes but drops off from there

She picks up with a duke, Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page), and, soon, there seems hope. But then? Another man enters the picture.

Written by Chris Van Dusen, “Bridgerton” doesn’t have the same surprise as some of the other Shondaland series he has worked on – “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “Private Practice.” But it does boast those delicious words for Andrews who digs in and makes this seem much more scandalous than it really is.

Early on, we get a bit of back story on Basset and a nude scene or two. The story, though, could use more meat, particularly since Daphne isn’t given the reputation to warrant all this speculation.

“Downton Abbey” had plenty of static scenes (particularly in dining rooms) but it bubbled with witty dialogue. The best here is given to Andrews and then it drops off considerably.

While Van Dusen has done a great job with color-blind casting, he can’t expect the actors to provide what he didn’t.

Rosheuvel comes through repeatedly (she’s a hoot slumped in a throne snorting drugs); and Dynevor and Page are worth rooting for.