The Brothers Osborne have the kind of songs that wear well – ones you wouldn’t mind playing 20, 30 years from now.
At Thursday’s concert at the Orpheum Theatre, you could see the fun they had toying with their hits and others’, treating the night like a chance to show why music is their passion, not just their job.
While T.J. Osborne had the vocals well in hand (and sounds more like Willie Nelson than he may admit), brother John wowed with his instrumentals, enjoying a guitar solo here, a mandolin showcase there.
The two gave their hits plenty of room to breathe and got plenty of reaction from referential songs like “Drank Like Hank” and “Weed, Whiskey and Willie.”
“Rum,” one of their first hits, had a sexy, slow vibe that suggested they could have gone in another direction. They followed it with “Tequila Again” and you could see they aren’t the kind to follow trends. Indeed, they did their version of “Burning Man” and found a few moments Dierks Bentley might have missed.
While the Brothers had an aggressive light show behind them (it, easily, could have been toned down, particularly on the slower numbers), they didn’t need any of the trappings touring acts embrace. More banter (particularly since it’s hard to determine what the brother dynamic is) would have been nice. A couple more covers may have revealed deeper influences. They gave Steve Earle’s “Copperhead Road” their spin and hinted at Big and Rich with “Shoot Me Straight.”
Excellent musicians, T.J. and John are likely the sum of a lot of parts – day laborers who got promoted to foremen. They don’t flash their talent, but enjoy it. Thursday’s performance made you glad they got the success they now enjoy.
While the Brothers Osborne didn’t talk much between songs, opener Ruston Kelly freely detailed the hard times that inspired his music. He talked about his sobriety, too, and demonstrated his writing prowess with songs that cover years of pain with a handful of words.
Funny, glib and self-deprecating, Kelly provided enough set-up to help you understand his lyrics and appreciate why he matched them to the music. “Mockingbird,” “Cover My Tracks” and “Build Me A Castle” told plenty about his past. But a closing song (with a title that can’t be printed) showed he’s able to laugh about his past and view his behavior the way others might have.
Slightly Americana, a bit quirky (like his wife Kacey Musgraves) and highly original (dad played steel guitar in his band), Kelly is the kind of guy you’d love to spend time with just to see how the wheels move. He’s a great fit for the Brothers. Molds don’t suit them. Pigeon-holing shouldn’t, either.