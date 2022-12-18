REVIEW: Brule helps Sioux City Symphony Orchestra make the season resonate

Brule’s performance with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Sunday afternoon reminded us just how meaningful Christmas music can be when a lot of the artifice is pared away.

Performing mashups of traditional hymns and carols, the Native American band captured the heart of the season and planted a message or two that should take fruit in the coming year.

Best of all? Jeremy Hegg’s arrangements didn’t make the orchestra seem like an “add-on.”

The local musicians nicely augmented Paul LaRoche, his children, Nicole (on flute), Shane (on drums) and their friend Vlasis on guitar.

Even better? A group of Native dancers added another dimension to the carols. For the Red Nativity, they came from the audience and created a tableau that really moved.

Nicole soloed on their combination of “Silent Night” and “Amazing Grace” and recreated the past with “O Holy Night,” an interpretation that was a hallmark of the group’s early years. Nearly 30 years ago, LaRoche began his musical journey and Nicole offered to join him. From there, it was a matter of expanding the repertoire. Sunday, Music Director Ryan Haskins presented LaRoche with a lifetime achievement award from a national Native American music organization.

For the uninitiated, Brule (pronounced “brew-lay”) gives familiar sounds a Native American twist. Nicole’s breathy flute turns are key. They suggest eagles flying overhead, animals moving through the woods. It’s effective and works even when there isn’t a recognizable tune to serve as a base.

Paul’s personal story (he was adopted by a non-native couple from Worthington, Minnesota, and didn’t know he was Lakota Sioux until he was an adult) figured into a second-act number and was as close to lyrics as Brule gets. (Another step in that direction would be good, particularly since Nicole did a good job rapping during one song.)

While the dancers (who come from all over) are well-choreographed they don’t offer up some of the twists they did in the past. A hoop dancer was always a showstopper. Here, the moves were more in keeping with the songs, which included “We Three Kings,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and others. The concept was inspired; the traditional clothing, outstanding.

Packaged with the Sioux City Symphony, Brule was a holiday highlight – a night of comfort and joy.

The homecoming put a button on the season and prepped us for the last remaining days before Christmas. Merry, indeed.