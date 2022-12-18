 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REVIEW

REVIEW: Brule helps Sioux City Symphony Orchestra make the season resonate

Brule

Native American dancers help Brule and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra stage the Red Nativity at the Orpheum Theatre Sunday afternoon. 

 Bruce Miller

Brule’s performance with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Sunday afternoon reminded us just how meaningful Christmas music can be when a lot of the artifice is pared away.

Performing mashups of traditional hymns and carols, the Native American band captured the heart of the season and planted a message or two that should take fruit in the coming year.

Best of all? Jeremy Hegg’s arrangements didn’t make the orchestra seem like an “add-on.”

The local musicians nicely augmented Paul LaRoche, his children, Nicole (on flute), Shane (on drums) and their friend Vlasis on guitar.

Even better? A group of Native dancers added another dimension to the carols. For the Red Nativity, they came from the audience and created a tableau that really moved.

Nicole soloed on their combination of “Silent Night” and “Amazing Grace” and recreated the past with “O Holy Night,” an interpretation that was a hallmark of the group’s early years. Nearly 30 years ago, LaRoche began his musical journey and Nicole offered to join him. From there, it was a matter of expanding the repertoire. Sunday, Music Director Ryan Haskins presented LaRoche with a lifetime achievement award from a national Native American music organization.

For the uninitiated, Brule (pronounced “brew-lay”) gives familiar sounds a Native American twist. Nicole’s breathy flute turns are key. They suggest eagles flying overhead, animals moving through the woods. It’s effective and works even when there isn’t a recognizable tune to serve as a base.

Paul’s personal story (he was adopted by a non-native couple from Worthington, Minnesota, and didn’t know he was Lakota Sioux until he was an adult) figured into a second-act number and was as close to lyrics as Brule gets. (Another step in that direction would be good, particularly since Nicole did a good job rapping during one song.)

While the dancers (who come from all over) are well-choreographed they don’t offer up some of the twists they did in the past. A hoop dancer was always a showstopper. Here, the moves were more in keeping with the songs, which included “We Three Kings,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and others. The concept was inspired; the traditional clothing, outstanding.

Packaged with the Sioux City Symphony, Brule was a holiday highlight – a night of comfort and joy.

The homecoming put a button on the season and prepped us for the last remaining days before Christmas. Merry, indeed.

Tags

