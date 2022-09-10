REVIEW: Charlie Berens wins over Sioux City audience with Wisconsin wit

Siouxlanders got a crash course in all things Wisconsin Friday night and, along the way, comedian Charlie Berens managed to get a jab in at all teams not-the-Packers.

Known as the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute,” a series of YouTube videos that point up the quirks of Wisconsinites and Midwesterners, Berens spent a good amount of his opening at the Orpheum Theatre just riffing with audience members. “Don’t you wish when you come to a comedy show the comedian would have material?” he asked.

In exchange, he got a good bit with three in the front row who bought five seats (two for coats) and a steady stream of free beer.

The free-form show (which opened with two “Manitowoc” regulars, Bill Doucette and Adam Greuel) featured plenty of audience participation and an auction that netted $1,000 for a duck-shaped bottle of cologne. Berens found the treasure on his way to Sioux City and earmarked the proceeds for veterans. The move was a good one – and an indication he’s more like the funny guy in your neighborhood than a standup with 90 minutes of set-ups and punchlines.

Berens’ real strength lies in his ability to think on his feet. He had a comeback for every football team that didn’t boast the Packers’ record (his riff on the Vikings was particularly choice) and a string of gun-related jokes that should get most who hear them through hunting season.

Sample: “Deer are colorblind. That’s why they run so many red lights.”

Berens approximated several relatives’ voices (and accents) and offered up a “Midwest Musical” and a “Midwest Goodbye.”

The latter was particularly good. It detailed the four-hour process of leaving someone’s home. In addition to getting a package of moose meat from the garage freezer, it included an obligatory stop to check the air on the tires, a tour of the home and a helping of leftovers in a Cool Whip container.

As in his videos, Berens knew how to sell situations. He’s good at working a stage and can even make the waning moments of a hunting story compelling just by adding physical gestures.

In the course of the evening, he told about his journey (he’s one of 12 kids), including his first attempts at broadcasting with a very thick Wisconsin accent. Instead of denying it, he embraced it and found a new career.

A series of “in the news” slides might have prompted more laughs if they weren’t so visually dark. He admitted as much and tried to help the audience through the irony.

Although all three comedians may have tried too hard to find Wisconsin tropes (Culver’s was overused), they had an easy way with winning over an audience that, likely, could have been rowdy considering the number of drinks consumed.

Berens, though, accomplished much with body language and a look that suggested he could calm any riot.

When he got into a series of church-related stories, the night’s laughs were genuinely his. He found a new groove (a new video subject, perhaps?) and a window onto a world others aren’t mining.

The “Manitowoc Minute” is still golden, but stories about Lut’rens and Bible verses could help him crack yet another window.