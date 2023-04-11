If you’ve seen “Chicago” more than once, you know it features those jaw-dropping Fosse moves, a hummable Kander and Ebb score and a sly take on the culture of celebrity.

But what surprises – particularly during the national touring company’s stop at the Orpheum Theatre Tuesday – are the superb musicians, eye-popping costumes and sturdy chairs.

Like the rock-solid songs, the technical elements have to be razor-sharp, too, for this to work.

During the start of Tuesday’s second act, that 10-person orchestra got a chance to demonstrate its worth (and give conductor Cameron Blake Kinnear a piece of the spotlight).

Kinnear, in fact, was one of the show’s better performers, acting as a narrator of sorts in various spots of the scaled-back production.

While he didn’t have to dance, he did set the stage for the actors sweating through those precise dances.

Like Billy Flynn (Jeff Brooks) representing the crème de la crème of Chicago crime, he had to bring a bit of the ol’ razzle dazzle and, like Brooks, he did.

The key clients: Roxie Hart (Katie Frieden), a newbie to the Cook County Jail, and Velma Kelly (Logan Floyd), a killer just waiting for her acquittal.

When Roxie steals Velma’s thunder, there’s a struggle to gain attention. In the roaring ‘20s, headlines paid big dividends. If a killer like Velma or Roxie got out, they could make big bucks on the vaudeville circuit. Not unlike today, scandal sold.

Floyd and Frieden handled the moves well but needed better sound design to help them reach the rafters of the theater. Very funny lines – particularly in “Cell Block Tango” – were muffled, undercutting the book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse. By the second act, those problems were ironed out, giving the cast a clear path to a stunning finale.

Repeatedly, the ensemble wowed with an ability to put their bodies into unnatural positions. Like the barely there costumes, they impressed.

The songs? “All That Jazz,” “Razzle Dazzle” and “Roxie” had their charms, but Brian Kalinowski (as Roxie’s downtrodden husband Amos) made sure his “Mister Cellophane” left an impression.

Christina Wells, as Matron Mama Morton, got several big moments as well. At one point, she even sounded like the orchestra’s trumpet, providing her own riffs.

After 25 years of this concert version of “Chicago,” it might be nice to see a full-out production. With more bells and whistles, it might shift the focus to something we still haven’t noticed.

Still, the pared-back “Chicago” has staying power. With different performers, it introduces something new and, with those Fosse isolations, it reminds you why musicals aren’t left to mere mortals.