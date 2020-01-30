REVIEW: Chris Janson exudes happiness in 'Real Friends' show

If Chris Janson isn’t the happiest singer in country music, he’s a darn good actor.

Jumping around the Orpheum Theatre stage Thursday night, the ever-smiling country hit maker combined impressive dance moves with hook-laden songs without letting the energy drop once.

If you didn’t know better you might have thought the 33-year-old Missouri native had ballet in his background. Janson’s jetes were impressive. He brought out the “white boy hip hop,” too, and offered a fast-paced “Say About Me” without Offset.

Throughout the hour-plus show, Janson told plenty of stories, overdid the praise for Iowa and offered enough toasts for three weddings.

His series of drinking songs (“Beer Me” is a favorite) rolled out in due course. In between? Things like “Real Friends,” a new duet with Blake Shelton, which showed how broad his reach is.

Behind a Grand Ole Opry microphone, he offered more traditional sounds and played one-handed harmonica at several junctures in the evening.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}