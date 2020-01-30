REVIEW: Chris Janson exudes happiness in 'Real Friends' show

If Chris Janson isn’t the happiest singer in country music, he’s a darn good actor.
Jumping around the Orpheum Theatre stage Thursday night, the ever-smiling country hit maker combined impressive dance moves with hook-laden songs without letting the energy drop once.
If you didn’t know better you might have thought the 33-year-old Missouri native had ballet in his background. Janson’s jetes were impressive. He brought out the “white boy hip hop,” too, and offered a fast-paced “Say About Me” without Offset.
Throughout the hour-plus show, Janson told plenty of stories, overdid the praise for Iowa and offered enough toasts for three weddings.
His series of drinking songs (“Beer Me” is a favorite) rolled out in due course. In between? Things like “Real Friends,” a new duet with Blake Shelton, which showed how broad his reach is.
Behind a Grand Ole Opry microphone, he offered more traditional sounds and played one-handed harmonica at several junctures in the evening.
Although a tour called “Real Friends” might suggest a lineup of singers, Janson was only joined by one – newcomer Jordan Rowe – who performed an acoustic set that included several covers and a couple of new songs slated for release in April. Handsome, friendly and self-effacing, Rowe told a bit about his Georgia upbringing (“if you’re not playing football, you’re watching football”) and paid tribute to other country singers from his state.
His “More Me” had the earmarks of a winner and could help him move up the ranks of country newcomers.
Considering he had to compete with chatty concertgoers who wouldn’t give him the attention he deserved, Rowe was quite good.
After his quick set, Janson jumped out – and never stopped. Audience members loved him from the start (“Redneck Life”) and stayed standing throughout his performance.
As if to explain his slant on life, Janson reminded the audience, “we are so blessed to be alive Not everybody got to wake up today.”
That gratitude extended through “Good Vibes” and a few reggae additions.
Janson might not be on Shelton’s level just yet but he has the same friendly demeanor. It’s likely to assume if he won the lottery, he just might buy everyone – not just drunk girls – a boat.
Janson’s the kind of entertainer who makes the redneck life attractive.