REVIEW: Dances make 'Bandstand' tour move -- and swing

Blankenbuehler, however, uses smartly timed flashbacks to fill in the gaps and make this a journey on several levels.

While the band members have their own demons (several exhibit signs of PTSD), they’re not given enough stage time to fully realize the characters. Instead, we’re left to marvel at their musical ability (the actors play the instruments). Scott Bell, in fact, is so good on the trumpet, it’s easy to forgive his character’s rather curmudgeonly ways.

Similarly, Roxy York (as Julia’s mother) gets a host of great lines but little back story. The focus is on Donny and Julia and the relationship that may – or may not -- be.

Blankenbuehler takes his time hatching that plot, giving Smith little more to do than sing her heart out. She has a great voice and uses it when it counts. She’s shortchanged, however, when it comes to the show’s drama and, frequently, has to move it along just to keep the competition thread on track.

Zaromatidis, who’s also fine singer and actor, is often expected to provide the angst Blankenbuehler hasn’t. He performs admirably, but it’d be nice if he’d get a moment just to relax.