REVIEW: Dances make 'Bandstand' tour move -- and swing

It’s easy to see why Andy Blankenbuehler won a Tony Award for choreographing “Bandstand.”
His dances – and his actors’ movements – elevate a relatively familiar story and give it heft.
Without those flashbacks to World War II and a revolving door approach to building a band, this wouldn’t be anything more than a Mickey-and-Judy trek to stardom.
Blankenbuehler, who also directed, finds a way to combine big-band sounds with the darker side of war and still make it watchable.
Stopping in Sioux City Wednesday night, the national touring company boasted great singers and a talented troupe of dancers who were able to turn on a dime (and a very small stage). They sold the story of a veteran determined to win a national band competition and made it resonate.
The plot: To get to the Ohio finals of the National Radio Swing Band Competition, Donny Novitski (Zack Zaromatidis) has to pull together musicians and begin the long trek to New York. Because the competition is designed to celebrate the troops, he figures a band comprised of veterans will be a sure thing. One by one, members of various branches join in until he’s only lacking a girl singer. Enter: Julia Trojan (Jennifer Elizabeth Smith), the widow of his best friend. Because he was there when her husband died, Donny has plenty of stories but is reticent to tell too many, particularly the one about his death.
Blankenbuehler, however, uses smartly timed flashbacks to fill in the gaps and make this a journey on several levels.
While the band members have their own demons (several exhibit signs of PTSD), they’re not given enough stage time to fully realize the characters. Instead, we’re left to marvel at their musical ability (the actors play the instruments). Scott Bell, in fact, is so good on the trumpet, it’s easy to forgive his character’s rather curmudgeonly ways.
Similarly, Roxy York (as Julia’s mother) gets a host of great lines but little back story. The focus is on Donny and Julia and the relationship that may – or may not -- be.
Blankenbuehler takes his time hatching that plot, giving Smith little more to do than sing her heart out. She has a great voice and uses it when it counts. She’s shortchanged, however, when it comes to the show’s drama and, frequently, has to move it along just to keep the competition thread on track.
Zaromatidis, who’s also fine singer and actor, is often expected to provide the angst Blankenbuehler hasn’t. He performs admirably, but it’d be nice if he’d get a moment just to relax.
When the band can’t quite get enough money to make the trip, members of the ensemble step forward and provide the tears “Bandstand” so eagerly wants to build to.
The big New York moment has “On the Town” ambitions, but it’s too little, too late. Even the “surprise” number seems a bit overdone for a show that avoids that emotion repeatedly.
Still, this “Dance, 10, Book 3” kind of musical has plenty to admire beyond the choreography. Its set and costumes are inventive and its way of saluting veterans is often second to none.