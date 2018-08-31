Apparently, fake fur and felt are dirtier than we thought.
In “The Happytime Murders,” a group of puppets do more R-rated things than, well, you finish the sentence.
The fur flies when an investigator, Phil Phillips, begins digging into a series of puppet murders connected to a 1980s children’s show.
The investigator (voiced by Bill Barretta) is paired with an older partner (Melissa McCarthy) who swears just as much as he does. The “Happytime” gang includes his brother (who had his fur bleached and a nose job) and a bunch of once-happy puppets who have hit on hard times. The show’s sole human cast member (Elizabeth Banks) works in a strip club.
True to form, none of them seems to know who wants them dead or why.
When Phillips tracks a rabbit to a seedy joint, he sees plenty he – or we – didn’t want to.
Puppet sex is rampant and if you’re a fan of the musical “Avenue Q,” it’s nothing like that. Two scenes – one involving a cow, the other, Phil and a client, are so gross you’ll wonder why anyone wanted to make the film in the first place.
Directed by Brian Henson, son of Muppet creator Jim, “Happytime Murders” seems like an outtakes reel puppeteers show at a holiday party. It’s probably funny to them. But everyone else won’t see the humor.
Revenge is rampant and, oddly, neither the humans nor the puppets are particularly funny.
McCarthy riffs on the work she did in “The Heat.” But Phil is no Sandra Bullock. The two have zero chemistry and little reason to smile.
While several comedians drift in and out (Maya Rudolph is the best as Phillips’ secretary), they’re hit-and-run performers at best. Even Banks, with a supporting role, can’t quite find the perfect pitch for this toon-less comedy.
The murderer, however, isn’t that difficult to figure out. Follow the googly eyes and you’ll see.
If “The Happytime Murders” isn’t the worst movie of the year, it’s certainly crowding other contenders. It’s as bad as it is profane.