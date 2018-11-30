Try 1 month for 99¢
'Ralph' sequel packs a punch with strong female characters

Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, foreground center, poses for s selfie with Disney princesses in a scene from "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

 Disney

All your favorite Disney princesses steal a big chunk of “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” largely because they’re allowed to comment on their lot in life and the men who factor in.

It’s an inspired section that really should have lasted longer.

We get the reprise when Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) visits a Disney site and discovers everyone from Ariel to Moana hanging out just waiting for their turn at “Which princess are you?” They complain about plenty of things, wear great casual clothes and help Vanellope find her own way in a vast new world.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET

J.P. Spamley, an oft-ignored click baiter, helps Ralph and Vanellope as they navigate this new world of the internet in “Ralph Breaks the Internet."

She and Ralph (John C. Reilly) get trapped in the internet when they go looking for parts to Sugar Rush, her game. (Someone broke the steering wheel and they need to get one on eBay.)

That opens up plenty (in some cases, too much) and lets them meet a host of new characters, including Gal Gadot and Taraji P. Henson as strong female leaders.

Ralph, the lovable oaf, will do anything to help his best friend, including virus control. But there’s a stronger pull here that lets directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston test the bounds of friendship.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2

When video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz find themselves in the expansive world of the internet, they turn to a search engine named KnowsMore in "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

While it’s not as exacting as “Inside Out,” it is a good primer on all things web-related.

Vanellope and Ralph get plenty of bonding time and get to meet folks who are a little more advanced than they. A one-man Wikipedia (KnowsMore) recalls some of the films Disney released to schools in the 1960s.

When Ralph and Vanellope discover they’ve got different goals in life, the film finds its emotional core. There should be tears, even if this isn’t as action-packed as the first film.

Characters return, characters disappear and, like an offer that expires at midnight, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” has the kind of “must-see again” quality that lasts.

Adding the princesses just makes this a whole new world, one that could stand the test of time.

Review

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

Rated: PG for some intense scenes

Stars: 3 stars

Bruce’s Take: It’s a cute return visit that scores when Vanellope finds a roomful of Disney princesses.

