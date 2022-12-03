REVIEW: Disney's princesses get great showcase in 'Six'-like concert

“Disney Princess: The Concert” is a lot like Broadway’s current hit, “Six.”

Instead of hearing the stories of Henry VIII’s wives, you get the key songs of Disney’s biggest animated stars.

The concept really works.

Featuring women who played various Disney roles on stage, film and television, the production gives fans a healthy dose of hit songs and animated clips. There’s also a bit of trivia (there aren’t a lot of living mothers in Disney cartoons) and interaction with pianist Benjamin Rauhala, who calls himself the “fairy godfairy.” He tells his own story, then launches into the greatest hits parade.

While the show – which played the Orpheum Theatre Saturday night – starts with a few lesser animated films, it gets to a favorite, “The Little Mermaid,” some six songs in. Christy Altomare, the star of “Anastasia” (who also sings her big hit from the Broadway version of that show), gets “Part of Your World” and great backup from Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winters and Isabelle McCalla.

Van der Pol, a star of “That’s So Raven” and “Beauty and the Beast,” has the most interesting parts of the show. She duplicates the sounds of the three original princesses (Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella), then later sings the mother’s song from “Tangled.” She has great range that stretches even more when she does both Belle and Mrs. Potts from “Beauty and the Beast.”

McCalla gets the “Aladdin” hits and the first encounter with Adam J. Levy, who joins her for “A Whole New World.” Levy gets other “prince” moments but he’s largely an accessory, just as most men are in Disney princess films. The Broadway veteran, though, does a super duet, “Love is an Open Door,” from “Frozen” with Altomare. They even get a little choreography and a chance to tease the show’s big ending.

Winters, a natural dancer, infuses her strong vocals with moves that suggest this could be a dandy Broadway show, given the chance. She shines with “Shadowland” from “Lion King,” a musical she starred in, and gets to take the lead with “The Princess and the Frog.”

What really impresses are the harmonies the four produce. They’re super stars but they’re also smart supporting performers.

While the show’s lighting is often off (some start singing without a spotlight), the songs aren’t. Even those from shows you don’t really care about (“Brave,” anyone?) are good.

While Rauhala is fun, it’s clear there’s a recorded orchestra augmenting his piano styles. He also provides commentary that might land better in 54 Below, but the concept works.

When “Disney Princess: The Concert” comes to its close, there isn’t a tiara left unturned. To bring it home, “Let it Go” is sung by everyone – and then it snows.

The only thing that could possibly top that is an in-person appearance by Olaf. Four powerhouse women and a couple of princely men, however, are quite enough. The show, dare we say it, slays.