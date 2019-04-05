There’s a lot going on in “Dumbo,” but it doesn’t add up to the fun of a three-ring circus.
Loud, sinister and unrelenting, Tim Burton’s take won’t even stop long enough to embrace those heartbreaking mom and son moments.
Instead, it wraps a familiar template (single dad, evil boss, corporate greed) around the fairly simple story of a baby elephant who discovers an ability to fly.
Before that unfolds, Colin Farrell returns to the circus after a World War I military stint. Missing an arm, he has to help his two children mourn their late mother and figure out what they’re going to do without the family’s stunt horses. Danny DeVito plays the owner of the Medici Brothers Circus, which is hardly able to stay afloat. When one of his elephants gives birth, Medici thinks his investment has paid off. Who could resist a baby elephant? Ah, but this one has unusually big ears and is instantly a target.
When mom tries to defend her son, she’s branded “mad” and locked away until she can be sold off. Poor Dumbo is left in the care of Farrell’s kids. They discover his ability to fly and, before you know it, he becomes the circus’ star attraction. Unfortunately, a corporate titan (Michael Keaton) wants to package the elephant with his star aerialist (Eva Green). He makes a deal with Medici and, sure enough, throws poor Dumbo to the masses.
Burton tips his hat to the animated film that inspired it (a pink elephants sequence is inspired), but tosses in wincing aspects (Michael Buffer bellowing, “Let’s get ready for Dumbo!”) that pull you out of the era.
Keaton’s V.A. Vandevere also runs a theme park that looks suspiciously like a canted Disneyland and the characters who populate the circus seem like they could have spent time on “The Greatest Showman.”
Animators have done a great job with Dumbo, who wrings every bit of emotion out of his scenes. But they can’t quite make some of the flying scenes seem like anything more than test runs for Spider-Man. Those elaborate sets have a green-screen quality, too, and the screenplay seems bloated, considering the original didn’t need more than an hour to tell a more heartfelt story.
Burton finds his mojo in the latter half when he moves the action to Vandevere’s Dreamland. There, plenty of intriguing attractions distract while evil henchmen try to force Dumbo and Green to do their bidding. While the final plot point was better played in “The Sound of Music,” it wraps things up and lets Keaton have one of those overwrought villain moments.
More “Nightmare before Dumbo” than “Dumbo,” this film could scare more than it moves. It’s Tim Burton at his most excessive, not his most inventive.