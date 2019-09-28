Dame Evelyn Glennie was like the Alice Waters of percussion Saturday night, cooking up a feast of sounds with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.
Performing Michael Daugherty’s “Dreamachine,” a piece written for her, Glennie showcased the marimba, the vibraphone, the snare and bass drums and a table full of specialty instruments in a flurry of activity.
Daugherty, who was also in the Orpheum Theatre audience, said he wrote the piece as a tribute to inventors. On the menu: nods to Leonardo DaVinci, Rube Goldberg, Fritz Kahn and “Star Trek’s” Mr. Spock.
Glennie spiced it up with a forceful approach to each percussive invention. The marimba was the appetizer, bringing the audience to the table. A spread of instruments (including a triangle, a ratchet, maracas and tambourines) became a palate cleanser before a vibraphone main course and a snare drum dessert were served.
The musical meal was filling and invigorating. The piece was, too. Because Daugherty sampled others’ work he was able to give the audience immediate entry into the music.
Glennie pulled them in and wowed. Working nicely with conductor Ryan Haskins, she met every musical challenge, despite being legally deaf since she was a child. In one 30-plus minute performance she was able to prove disabilities aren’t barriers. They’re doors to thinking differently.
In the second act, Haskins got a star-making performance out of concertmaster Te-Chiang Liu on Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” Liu got great support from other soloists, providing the “Arabian Nights” piece with its sublime through-line. Haskins detailed the story, then let Liu and others unfold its charms. Like echoes, other instrumentalists complemented Liu’s violin. They made the night’s second half just as inviting as the first.
While Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1” was a nice way to introduce Glennie, it could have been replaced by a percussion encore.
Glennie was a rock star, relishing her drum solos and giving the audience plenty of reasons to be smitten.