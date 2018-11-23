The best part of “Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is a trip back to Hogwarts. There, we get to relish the memories of a stronger film series and see a younger Dumbledore dealing with disorder.
Otherwise, it’s pretty much a CGI animator’s fantasy.
Set in 1927, six months after the first “Fantastic Beasts,” this edition shows what happens when the evil Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) gets loose and tries to push his pure-blood wizards agenda to gain control over mere humans.
If you think this is author J.K. Rowling’s way of commenting on current affairs, you're probably right.
Grindelwald has a plan that includes world domination and it takes Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to figure out what’s what while minding his suitcase full of weird creatures. Friends from the first installment are in tow, even though his old girlfriend, Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), is now engaged to his brother Theseus (Calum Turner). Sidekick Jacob (Dan Fogler) is here, too, but it’s the younger Dumbledore (a mesmerizing Jude Law) who attracts attention. He has a secret of his own to share and a tie to Grindelwald that could play right into that master plan.
Luckily, Newt is good at marshaling his fantastic beasts, unleashing them at just the right time to quell unrest.
Also at bay: Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), who caused trouble in the first film and now doesn’t know where to turn, particularly since he’s not sure of his lineage.
Director David Yates gives all of the characters ample time to weigh in. But after a while, “Fantastic Beasts 2” becomes more test than entertainment: Who are these people and why should we care?
Because the Harry Potter films were based on books, there was a way to keep everyone straight. Here, we’re left to our own devices. Only Newt, with that Veronica Lake bang, is identifiable as anyone good. The rest, save Grindelwald, could be suspect.
Wearing contact lenses, bleached-white hair and a jacket that makes him look like a Billy Idol fan, Depp doesn’t really lean in the way Ralph Fiennes did in the Potter movies. He walks through many scenes, then lets the special effects wizards take over. When he begins his war, folks start disappearing like they’re part of the Marvel Universe. Naturally, when he gets down to the key crew, we see where this is headed.
Credence gets to discover if he’s a clear water revival and Newt finds a way to live another day. But Rowling doesn’t wrap anything up, suggesting we might want to stick around for three more films for a sense of fulfillment.
Even though it’s not as elementary as the first film, “Beasts 2” tries our patience, particularly when folks run down the dank streets of Paris looking for another special effect to invade. It’s a crime more time wasn’t spent on plot.
Jude Law is great but this ain't "Return to Hogwarts" and Redmayne is no Harry Potter.