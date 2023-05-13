Before embarking on its “historic” farewell tour, Foreigner kicked off the summer concert season at Battery Park Saturday night.

While original band member Mick Jones wasn’t in tow, the 21st century replacements were there, rolling through the hits and reminding audience members they were probably over 40 years old.

“I see you, under-40s,” said lead singer Kelly Hansen. Among that group: East High School choir members, who joined the band for “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The over-40s, meanwhile, warmed to “Double Vision,” “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “Feels Like the First Time,” anthems from their teen years. Hansen handled the vocals with great ease, bouncing around the stage like Steven Tyler 30 years ago.

The band – featuring musicians who joined in the 21st century – could be considered a tribute group without Jones. But they did their predecessors proud and built up their entrance with something of an overture and an introduction. Hansen pointed out all the vocals were live, not auto-tuned. If that was a jab at other groups, it didn’t land with those at Battery Park. Much of the night’s joy, in fact, was hearing old songs sung well. (In retrospect, it’s amazing something like “Cold as Ice” wasn’t used for a James Bond film.)

Hansen made sure to mention guitarist Jeff Pilson acting past (he appeared in “Rock Star”) and spent a little too much time talking about the others. Keyboard and drum solos delayed the appearance of the East choir, but much of the show was reminiscent of ones Foreigner did during the 1980s and ‘90s.

Opener Night Ranger went one better. Bassist Jack Blades was back with the group even though he had a heart incident a little more than a month ago. He said the band was just getting back on the road, so there were likely to be slip-ups. But you couldn’t tell by the energy he and the others exerted. Like Foreigner, the band had 40 years under its low-slung belts. With several veterans in the mix, it sounded like the rockers you might have heard at the Municipal Auditorium in the 1980s.

At one point, the guitarists helped pound on Kelly Keagy’s drums during “Night Ranger,” the group’s first cut. It was a fun demonstration and a good way to show how close they are. Keagy got lead vocals on several hits (including “Sister Christian”), but didn’t quite have the voice to match. Like Foreigner, Night Ranger wondered, “Who was around in 1983?” In full force, those early adapters responded and joined on numerous choruses, a practice the band encouraged a little too much.

Visually, Night Ranger had some fascinating lights that looked like fire. Foreigner had stage tricks, too, but its virtue was in its hits – and Hansen’s voice.

While rain almost threatened the concert, the night went off without a hitch. Just as the class of 2023 was in the throes of graduation, the class of 1983 was in memory mode. Something for everyone.