REVIEW: Greta Gerwig gives 'Little Women' new urgency

Greta Gerwig’s version of “Little Women” is a real page-turner. It moves quickly through moments in the March sisters’ lives and, if you’re a fan of the Louisa May Alcott book, reorders its timetable.

That makes the 19th century drama fresh and, at many turns, breathless.

Saoirse Ronan’s Jo isn’t just an aspiring writer, she’s a gale force, pushing and prodding her sisters to dramatic highs.

Longtime friend Laurie (Timothee Chalamet) is pulled into the adventures, too, making you wonder who he’ll eventually date. Could he be a mate for Meg (Emma Watson), the theatrical one? Beth (Eliza Scanlen), the musical one? Or Amy (Florence Pugh), the artistic one? Jo is the obvious choice, but there’s an air that suggests she’s not settling for anything.

With their father away at war and money scarce, the March girls have to make do. So, they perform plays for one another, take in work and dream big – even though those dreams seem impossible.

Gerwig, who adapted the book and directed, benefits from a lush Alexandre Desplat score that mirrors her speed. She gets the lavish look something like this deserves. But she also enjoys lingering moments that play off Alcott’s own life. Her Jo, in fact, is definitely a stand-in for the author.

