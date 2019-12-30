REVIEW: Greta Gerwig gives 'Little Women' new urgency

Greta Gerwig’s version of “Little Women” is a real page-turner. It moves quickly through moments in the March sisters’ lives and, if you’re a fan of the Louisa May Alcott book, reorders its timetable.
That makes the 19th century drama fresh and, at many turns, breathless.
Saoirse Ronan’s Jo isn’t just an aspiring writer, she’s a gale force, pushing and prodding her sisters to dramatic highs.
Longtime friend Laurie (Timothee Chalamet) is pulled into the adventures, too, making you wonder who he’ll eventually date. Could he be a mate for Meg (Emma Watson), the theatrical one? Beth (Eliza Scanlen), the musical one? Or Amy (Florence Pugh), the artistic one? Jo is the obvious choice, but there’s an air that suggests she’s not settling for anything.
With their father away at war and money scarce, the March girls have to make do. So, they perform plays for one another, take in work and dream big – even though those dreams seem impossible.
Gerwig, who adapted the book and directed, benefits from a lush Alexandre Desplat score that mirrors her speed. She gets the lavish look something like this deserves. But she also enjoys lingering moments that play off Alcott’s own life. Her Jo, in fact, is definitely a stand-in for the author.
You have free articles remaining.
While Ronan attacks the role with ferocity, she’s also vulnerable – particularly when it comes to Laurie. Chalamet is such a charmer, he can’t be dismissed by any of the March girls, even when there are other, more attractive men in their range.
Chalamet has moments with each of them and is able to temper those oh-so-dramatic moments with a devil-may-care attitude. He’s as vital to this as any of the four are.
While Watson and Scanlen don’t get the same moments as Ronan and Pugh, they’re not short-changed. Both, in fact, serve as prods for Jo’s storytelling.
As comic relief, Meryl Streep breezes in as Aunt March, the cranky spinster who tries to impress upon them the need for a spouse, even though she managed nicely without one.
Swathed in gorgeous costumes and put into play in sumptuous rooms, Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth are individuals waiting for their moment to reign. They each get a cliffhanger and, ultimately, become the reason Jo is able to make an impression upon the literary world.
“Little Women” has been filmed so often (most recently for a PBS series), it seemed unlikely Gerwig could bring anything new to it. But reordering the events and giving them a contemporary blush proved just the ticket.
It's a fulfilling adventure that makes you want to go back and reread Alcott's original.