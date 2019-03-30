Country fans got a taste of just about every flavor at the Home Free concert Saturday night.
Because the “only all-vocal group” in country music does a lot of covers, there were offerings from the legends (“Ring of Fire”), the new wavers (“My Church”) and the outliers (Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill”).
The a cappella singers did several originals from “Timeless,” too, but it’s their ability to reinvent others’ hits that have made them real players.
At the Orpheum Theatre, the five more than dabbled in choreography, shared lead vocals and let bass Tim Foust serve as unofficial emcee.
A master of dry humor, he told several fun stories (including an account of Home Free’s past 12 days, which included a tour in Australia and Diana Ross’ birthday party) and a good way of dealing with the faithful. To curb incessant photo coverage and “live-streaming for your cheap friends,” he got the band to pose before telling the audience to “put ‘em away and live in the moment.” The practice was a good one – one other artists should adopt.
While a cappella isn’t new in Siouxland (Tonic Sol-fa makes regular visits) but Home Free’s interpretation was. The show moved, had lots of variety and gave beat boxer Adam Rupp a solid presence. In addition to providing every song its own vibe, he had two solo spots that showed just how impressive his vocal drumming abilities are. (He could easily serve as Lady Gaga’s band.) The only drawback? Aggressive lighting that was blinding. It continued through other songs, too, which might be a place for managers to step in.
Rotating in and out, Foust and Austin Brown got the most leads. But it was Rob Lundquist’s take on Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” that really impressed. The backup sounded like a church organ; the lead vocal was just as moving as Gill’s.
Foust demonstrated his Richard Sterban low notes on “Elvira” and “Hillbilly Bone.”
Brown scored with “When You Walk in.”
While Adam Chance seized the spotlight, too, he was more reserved than the others. He got into the Magic Mike moves, however, and apparently was the only one to drink out of his boot when the five were in Australia.
Foust told the appreciative crowd there would be a Home Free album coming out in the next year that would have more originals than covers. If that’s the case, the group could be a real threat to some of their former touring partners. Because they’re so different, the five have an ability to cast a wide net. In Foust, they’ve also got a great front man – someone able to make a concert spontaneous and special.