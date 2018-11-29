Who knew there were so many ways to sing about hot flashes?
Certainly not the folks who saw “Menopause the Musical” Thursday night at the Orpheum Theatre. They enjoyed each rendition and seemed primed for more.
Basically a musical revue, the show married new lyrics to familiar songs from the ‘60s, ’70s and ‘80s.
“Stayin’ Alive” became “Stayin’ Awake.” “Help Me, Rhonda” became “Thank you, Doctor.” “I’m Sorry” became “I’m Flashing.”
The goal: To let women of a certain age know they’re not alone.
To get there, writer Jeanie Linders plopped four disparate females in New York’s Bloomingdale’s, where they shared their views on aging and changing.
One, an Iowa housewife (Teri Adams) had a built-in advantage with every Midwestern mannerism and got the biggest applause of all when sang about the virtues of a vibrator. Backed by an Earth mother, a soap star and a businesswoman, she was like Diana Ross with her own set of Supremes.
Donna J. Huntley, the businesswoman, had the best voice, shaking the chandeliers of the Orpheum with riffs on “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” She went into the audience at one point and, yes, sang about the hot flashes she was feeling.
Even better at working the crowd was Cherie Price, the soap star, with “Heat Wave.” (Yup, it was about hot flashes, too.) She sat on the lap of one of the few men in the audience and teased better than a rattail comb.
While Megan Cavanagh (the Earth mother) didn’t have any big solo numbers, she squeezed every laugh out of the song set-ups just by exaggerating responses. When she attempted to read a menu, the eyes had it. She was very, very good.
Because the show, directed by Seth Greenleaf, was performed to taped tracks there wasn’t much time for ad libs or missed cues.
The four women breezed through everything, even though some of the lyrics could have used a good rewrite.
Interestingly, Linders had a good handle on Bloomingdale’s, placing all the departments on exactly the right floors. The set was basic; the costumes primed for effect.
Phone calls attempted to bring other characters into the story but, really, this was about four strangers who bonded over their shared laments.
Uniformly talented, the four actresses certainly made a great case for writing more parts for women of a certain age.
The changes in life could fuel a great show, even though this wasn’t that. Fun and clever, “Menopause the Musical” was merely a preview of coming attractions.