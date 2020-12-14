REVIEW: It takes incredible strength to be a ballet dancer, 'On Pointe" shows

Faculty chair Kay Mazzo details her own journey. She, too, started early. Working with Balanchine when she was just a child, she rose to principal dancer and performed some of the key roles in the business. When she retired, Balanchine asked her to teach at SAB. She’s practical and honest, able to admit for some the career may end before it even begins.

“On Pointe” shows the care that goes into teaching. Children from all parts of New York take those beginning classes. Teenagers from all over the country take the advanced ones. For some, it presents a real challenge for their parents. For others, it’s another in a long list of activities. Bills shows little girls riding the subway, little boys maneuvering the streets of New York.

In the dance studios, they’re all business, making sure their moves are precise.

When auditions for “The Nutcracker” are announced, they size up the competition and see if there’s still a place for them. The process is interesting; the reinforcement is strong. But these kids know everyone isn’t going to get a part. They’re very matter of fact about auditions and delight when they hear the good news.