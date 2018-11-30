After making a splash with “The Gift” and “Loving,” Joel Edgerton cements his directing status with “Boy Erased,” an intriguing film that looks at the concept of gay conversion.
Peeking in on the experiences of one teenager (played by Lucas Hedges), Edgerton hints at what might prompt parents to enroll their children but doesn’t outwardly state it.
Based on Garrard Conley’s memoir (also named “Boy Erased”), the film gives Hedges plenty of dramatic moments, particularly when he’s in play with his mother (Nicole Kidman), who may not be entirely on board with the process.
Because his father is a Baptist minister, any deviation from doctrine is viewed as suspicious. Hedges’ Jared Eamons isn’t involved in a same-sex relationship. He’s just curious – and honest – and throws up the warning signals. His father (Russell Crowe) gets him enrolled in the Love In Action gay conversion therapy program where the leader (played by Edgerton) believes poor parenting is to blame for homosexuality. He encourages them to take “moral inventories” which opens the door to other family members and a series of confrontations that, in certain cases, turn lethal. The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea appears as one of his side men, helping scare the gay out of the young boys.
But Jared isn’t ready to point fingers or ignore his feelings, so he opens up to his mother and gets one of those scenes just made for excerpting on awards shows. Both Hedges and Kidman are good, getting plenty of grist from scenes that don’t pretend to be significant. When she asks him to look at his handbook, Hedges offers a critique: “It has tons of spelling errors,” easily the best line in the film. Other enrollees don’t enjoy the same kind of support. In one case, a student figures he’ll fake it until he can be released; in another, suicide is the only out.
Edgerton doesn’t paint the program’s organizers as mean or sadistic, just misguided. He saves the stinging comment for the film’s end when cards fill viewers in on the real participants and their current status.
A “four years later” epilogue shows Jared writing about the experience and, finally, confronting his father. Crowe, interestingly, doesn’t oversell any of his scenes. He’s quite subdued (for Russell Crowe) and willing to give both camps sufficient space.
Edgerton doesn’t use ominous camera angles or dramatic music to push an agenda. He just puts the information out there and figures audiences will be able to come to their own conclusion. It’s a wise choice, particularly since there are conversion camps operating in more than 30 states.