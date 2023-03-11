When an acclaimed tenor sings the selection he used to win the Iowa State Fair’s talent show, you know the night is one to remember.

Former Sioux Cityan John Osborn offered up that treat (“La donna e mobile” from “Rigoletto”) as part of his encore with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Saturday night.

Osborn set the scene, detailed a bit of his life in high school and credited music instructor Russ Clifford with teaching him to enunciate. It was a great homecoming highlighted by heartfelt gratitude and lots of fun.

Filled with selections from familiar operas, the evening was a chance for Siouxlanders to also see how truly versatile Osborn is and what an ideal duet partner his wife, Lynette Tapia, is.

The two offered selections from Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi,” Gounod’s “Romeo et Juliette” and, of course, Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”

Sprightly and playful, Osborn wasn’t afraid to skip around the stage and interpret his first selection from Donizetti’s “L’elisir d’amore.” When Tapia joined him, she, too, wasn’t hesitant to illustrate the lyrics. In pre-taped segements, the two explained what they were about to present and, for good measure, offer a little editorial comment. Opera farewells, they joked, could last as long as 15 minutes.

While the orchestra got its showcase with Lehar’s “Gold und Silber- Waltzer, Op. 79,” (the percussionists were in great form), it largely served as support for the Osborns. Only during Tapia’s aria from “Giuditta” did it overwhelm. As beautiful as her voice was, it couldn’t compete with more than three dozen strings.

Because both didn’t use microphones, the Osborns were able to give audience members a taste of what the Orpheum Theatre sounded like in its early days. When Music Director Ryan Haskins reined in his musicians’ volume, the vocalists were able to demonstrate their incredible range. Even better, the two had fun playing off each other, giving the crowd a hint of opera’s more accessible elements.

Translations, projected on two screens, helped fill in the gaps.

Because you know they’ve got show tunes in their repertoire, it might have been fun to hear what they could have done with cuts from “Phantom of the Opera” or “Les Miserables.”

Another visit could check that box.

Saturday’s stop, meanwhile, served as a great introduction to Tapia’s soaring soprano and a reminder of Osborn’s world-class talent.

Iowa PBS recorded the concert, which is good news for those who weren’t able to be there and for those of us who enjoyed it live. One more time? Oh yeah.