REVIEW: Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible' offers sly look behind politics

If you’ve ever been at a political event where handlers have staged it to look site-specific, you’ll love “Irresistible.”
Set in a small Wisconsin town, the winsome comedy shows what happens when big-money operatives get involved in low-level politics.
It happens when a retired colonel (Chris Cooper) speaks up at a city council meeting in Deerlaken, Wisconsin, and a video of the speech happens to get traction on the East Coast. Members of the Democratic Party think he’s ripe for grooming and, sure enough, they send a political consultant (Steve Carell) to convince him he should run for mayor.
The office, of course, doesn’t need that kind of intervention. Carell’s Gary Zimmer, nevertheless, digs in and starts a campaign that seems impossible to win.
Once the Republicans catch wind of his strategy, they put up a billboard and, soon, the race is on.
The colonel takes a trip to New York to speak to wealthy donors and he manages to trip the right trigger. They write big checks; he becomes The Next Big Thing. The Republicans, meanwhile, haul in their own hired gun, Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne), who has had a love-hate relationship with Zimmer for years. Both squared off in the Trump/Clinton battle. Now, they’re in Wisconsin using war rooms, polling and stealth campaign tricks to elect a mayor.
Written and directed by Jon Stewart, “Irresistible” nips at the heels of something like “Wag the Dog.” It’s not as biting or as revelatory. It is, however, a better look at “flyover” land than most. The folks in Wisconsin know what the outsiders, dressed in Patagonia and Ralph Lauren, are trying to do. They play along, but they’ve got an agenda as well.
When Carell tries to stage a herd of cattle, they just roll their eyes and remind him they didn’t have their tape recorders going.
Byrne gets in her Mary Matalin licks (literally) as she positions the incumbent as the more homespun candidate.
Soon, the film is bustling with teams that don’t realize just how silly they look. Topher Grace has a nice turn as a numbers cruncher; Natasha Lyonne is great fun as an outsider who doesn’t know the territory.
When the colonel’s 28-year-old daughter (nicely played by Mackenzie Davis) gets involved, this seems like a race that her father might win.
Stewart doesn’t pack his film with a lot of zingers, but he does respect the locals. These aren’t hayseeds looking to be duped. They’re residents who know what they’re about – no matter what a 30-second ad or TV show might say. His best salvos are against his own people – the network soothsayers who think they know Wisconsin better than the folks who live there.
“Irresistible’s” end doesn’t surprise but it does tell all those D.C. wonks the jig is up. Middle America is onto the games politicians play.
