REVIEW: Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible' offers sly look behind politics

Written and directed by Jon Stewart, “Irresistible” nips at the heels of something like “Wag the Dog.” It’s not as biting or as revelatory. It is, however, a better look at “flyover” land than most. The folks in Wisconsin know what the outsiders, dressed in Patagonia and Ralph Lauren, are trying to do. They play along, but they’ve got an agenda as well.

When Carell tries to stage a herd of cattle, they just roll their eyes and remind him they didn’t have their tape recorders going.

Byrne gets in her Mary Matalin licks (literally) as she positions the incumbent as the more homespun candidate.

Soon, the film is bustling with teams that don’t realize just how silly they look. Topher Grace has a nice turn as a numbers cruncher; Natasha Lyonne is great fun as an outsider who doesn’t know the territory.

When the colonel’s 28-year-old daughter (nicely played by Mackenzie Davis) gets involved, this seems like a race that her father might win.