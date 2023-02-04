Small town U.S.A. got a boost Saturday night when Justin Moore drove through a string of hits, hinted at a new album coming out in the spring and gave duet partner Priscilla Block a pretty substantial boost.

Performing at the Orpheum Theatre, the two have a hit in “You, Me, and Whiskey,” and a similar view of life, love and regret.

Block, in fact, wasn’t afraid to talk about an ex who didn’t just choose another partner, he picked someone who looked a lot like her. With “Me, Pt. 2,” she recalled some of Miranda Lambert’s more telling songs and took advantage of her range. She got great support on “Thick Thighs,” explaining it was for everyone who told her to “lose weight if you want to be up on stage.” Block played with the audience, pulled out her blue guitar and wasn’t afraid to share her story, moving to Nashville after high school and failing to pay rent for four months.

Block embraced the spotlight and got plenty of support for her hit, “Just About Over You.”

She was preceded by Iowan Jake McVey who got the crowd rolling with “Friends in Low Places” and a fun impersonation of Willie Nelson.

Moore, though, was reason for the Saturday night turnout. Performing on a stage that included large kegs and antler-graced lighting trusses (shades of Gaston), he created a bar vibe that helped him through plenty of good oi’ boy songs – the kind that made him a headliner. His salute to veterans, first responders, teachers and others – “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” – brought out the cellphones and extended applause. While Moore wasn’t afraid to dabble in the kinds of lyrics that made Brad Paisley a mainstay, he’s pretty mainstream – scoring with clever songs like “You Look Like I Need a Drink” and “Point at You.” His touching “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” ended with him putting his hat on the microphone stand and a tight spotlight.

With other songs, the lights were all over the place, blinding the audience at some of the most inopportune times. Luckily, Moore was a good sport, playing to the far reaches of the theater and enjoying the novelty of “Bait a Hook” and “Why We Drink.”

In earlier visits, he was ultra-serious, unable to enjoy the party songs he made popular. Saturday, he was just as loose as the audience, buying into “Backwoods” and “Small Town U.S.A.,” which launched enough merch to outfit a 30-year-old dad.

The concert didn’t include those new songs singers like to foist on a crowd but the hits that justify why fans love to forget work and party on the weekend.