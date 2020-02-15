REVIEW: Lead singer makes symphony's Queen night rock

While “The Music of Queen” obviously wouldn’t be the same without guitars, keys and drums, they could have backed off on a couple of occasions so the local musicians might have had a chance to show how lush Brent Havens’ orchestrations were.

Music director Ryan Haskins demonstrated more than a few dance moves conducting the tribute and, at one point, gave contest winner Kaylee Moe a chance to show how good she was leading “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” She got the crowd moving, too, and helped usher in the Queen favorites.

Windborne’s personnel got solo turns throughout the night. Guitarist George Cintron, bassist Dan Clemens, drummer Powell Randolph and keyboardist Justin Avery were great at recreating the Queen sound, but it was Dolyniuk who held it together. Personable and talented, he donned a Freddie mustache and shades at one point and doffed his jean jacket to show arms more toned than Mercury’s.

Some of the less familiar songs from the first act should have been replaced by an instrumental or two but, sound aside, the night was a big success.

The orchestra promised it would rock us and that it did.