REVIEW: Lead singer makes symphony's Queen night rock

Early on in the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s tribute to Queen, the Orpheum Theatre balcony started shaking.
It wasn’t due to faulty construction, but enthusiastic audience members rocking out to “Another One Bites the Dust.”
By the time the visiting Wildborne Music Band got to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the walls may have been shaking, too.
Part of the orchestra’s pop offerings, Saturday’s “The Music of Queen” included nearly two dozen songs, including the biggies like “We Will Rock You” and “Somebody to Love.”
Lead singer Brody Dolyniuk did yeoman’s work, hitting those oh-so-high notes and engaging everyone from the front road to the back.
Regularly performing in Las Vegas, Dolyniuk knew how to win over a crowd that didn’t have to agree to a two-drink minimum. He punctuated many of Freddie Mercury’s hits with fist pumps, pelvic thrusts and, at one point, a moonwalk. He teased Elton John’s “Rocketman,” too, and entertained like the night’s success depended on him.
Unfortunately, the joy of having the orchestra play those oh-so-familiar songs was tempered by amplification that favored the Wildborne bunch over the local team. Dolyniuk had to fight at times, as well, just to rise above the aggressive sound.
While “The Music of Queen” obviously wouldn’t be the same without guitars, keys and drums, they could have backed off on a couple of occasions so the local musicians might have had a chance to show how lush Brent Havens’ orchestrations were.
Music director Ryan Haskins demonstrated more than a few dance moves conducting the tribute and, at one point, gave contest winner Kaylee Moe a chance to show how good she was leading “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” She got the crowd moving, too, and helped usher in the Queen favorites.
Windborne’s personnel got solo turns throughout the night. Guitarist George Cintron, bassist Dan Clemens, drummer Powell Randolph and keyboardist Justin Avery were great at recreating the Queen sound, but it was Dolyniuk who held it together. Personable and talented, he donned a Freddie mustache and shades at one point and doffed his jean jacket to show arms more toned than Mercury’s.
Some of the less familiar songs from the first act should have been replaced by an instrumental or two but, sound aside, the night was a big success.
The orchestra promised it would rock us and that it did.
Now, if the Tyson Events Center wants to guarantee a sell-out like the symphony delivered, its managers should book the Queen tour that Adam Lambert fronts.
It’s about as much of a sure thing as these things get.