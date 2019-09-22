In less than a week, two speakers took the Orpheum Theatre stage and talked about how great it is to be American.
Rudy Giuliani’s rationale: Leadership.
Lewis Black’s: Two-day free shipping.
Stopping Saturday as part of his “The Joke’s On Us” Tour, the two-time Grammy winner suggested Americans fill the “hole in our hearts” by ordering something online. “You don’t have to worry about climate change or global warning.” Politicians “who never passed a science class,” work from instinct: “Let the kids worry about it.”
The only people who say we’ve got the “greatest economy ever” are politicians and rich people. The middle class, he said, aren’t buying it.
While Black barely grazed politics during the course of his hour-long set, he did chide the parade of presidential candidates clogging Iowa. His solution: They should take the summer off. A break would be good for everyone.
Fans of his work on “The Daily Show” might have been surprised how little he actually screamed. He used the raised voice sparingly and, then, mostly with a certain four-letter word.
His best writing was reserved for his parents. His mother just celebrated her 101st birthday; his father died earlier in the year. He, too, was 101.
The secret to longevity, he said, was in their diets. “All the food they ate had preservatives, hence they were preserved.”
They also never went to the gym and “quinoa never crossed their lips.”
“I’m beginning to think maybe I’m a reptile.”
The heartfelt stories about his parents were interrupted by a fan who asked him to do his “horse” routine. Black refused, saying, “I’ve moved on from that joke.”
A nicely written bit about McNuggets and Chicken Tenders allowed him to launch into his chicken/egg rant and his brief analogy about politicians.
Black also aired his “Rant Is Due” web show from the Orpheum and let audience members vent about street detours and road construction.
Black started the night with his own slight – how he wasn’t listed in The Weekender’s “SUX 6” recommendations. But he erroneously said it was a feature in The Journal.
Like Giuliani, he wasn’t afraid to use a broad brush to get a quick laugh. His research staff failed to tell him he wasn’t in the SUX 6 feature because he was on the cover of both The Weekender and The Journal’s A&E section.
Saturday’s performance supported his early claim, “It’s a tough time to be funny.”