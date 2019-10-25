If you weren’t in the first six or seven rows of the Orpheum Theatre Friday night, you probably didn’t see Midland.
Heavily backlit, the neotraditional band played a number of songs in front of a frenetic set of lights. If it was an artistic choice, it wasn’t a popular one. Many fans couldn’t see the trio’s faces or witness some of Cameron Duddy’s slick dance moves.
During its last appearance in Sioux City (as openers for Little Big Town), Midland pulled focus from the main stage and made the cheap seats the arena’s best. The stage was well-lit, too, giving lead singer Mark Wystrach the perfect showcase.
Friday, he still had plenty of charm and a voice that could make Ronnie Dunn jealous.
Cruising through plenty of cuts from the new album, “Let It Roll,” Wystrach, Duddy and Jess Carson made a great case for the Waylon/Willie/George sounds they’ve champion for the past three years.
“Playboys” opened the 90-minute show, then gave way to “Let It Roll,” “21st Century Honky Tonk American Band” and “Cheating Songs” before landing on “Mr. Lonely,” one of “Roll’s” best.
Like so much of Midland’s catalog, the new songs sound like they’ve been around for years. A deep bench of backup musicians made sure they had the proper twang, swing, and swagger.
Wystrach provided each song a memorable vocal twist. A bit of Jimmy Buffett here, a little Eric Church there and he was able to offer something for every taste.
By the time “Every Song’s a Drinkin’ Song” came around, the audience was ready to move. The band’s “second’ favorite drinking song was a winner – easily one that could give “Drinkin’ Problem” a run for its sales.
While Midland saved that for the encore, it still got the requisite reaction and helped launched a mini-set that provided even more charm.
Wystrach kept his comments to a minimum (he wasn’t as chatty as opener Desure) but smiled whenever those stray sidelights caught a slice of his face.
Wearing a hat similar to Clint Eastwood’s from the Man With No Name era, he controlled a lot of the action with a nod here, a raised arm there. He played to the front rows, too, and partnered nicely with Duddy and Carson.
Josh Desure, who opened, originally served as Midland’s tour manager. He detailed some of his background, sang about his past (in songs like “Los Angeles,” which was very good) and offered a musical tribute to his wife, who’s about to give birth to their son.
An easy-going singer (with a more rock-heavy sound than Midland), Desure had strong high notes and a band that occasionally overwhelmed him.
The night, though, belonged to Wystrach, who oozed charisma and never seemed to worry about his voice. Even in the dark, he made an impression.