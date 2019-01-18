Just like the Genie’s pants, there’s a lot to take in in Disney’s “Aladdin.”
Teeming with surprises at every turn, the Broadway touring production is like a pop-up book. Just when you think the action is going to settle down, something new arises.
Credit director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw with making the beloved animated film action-packed and full of movement. If the show’s ensemble isn’t onstage sweating up a storm it’s probably backstage changing into one of Gregg Barnes’ elaborate costumes.
A bizarre bazaar of color, the show is more ornate than RuPaul’s “Drag Race,” more tension-filled than “Dancing with the Stars” and, easily, funnier than any Friday night lineup of sitcoms.
Key to it all is Michael James Scott’s Genie who serves as narrator, emcee, headliner and plot device. He keeps everything moving and, yes, even gets you to brush away a tear when you’re not trying to keep track of all the references he makes to pop culture. At one point he sings a medley of Disney hits; at another, he’s whipping up a cave of delights, designed to entice Aladdin (Clinton Greenspan) away from other treasures.
A self-admitted street rat, Aladdin has been tossed in the cave by the evil Jafar (Jonathan Weir) who wants to run interference and gain control of the kingdom. With the magic lamp, he can wish his way to top.
Aladdin, however, gets there first, gets the Genie out of the lamp and gets his three wishes. To spell out the possibilities, Scott performs an exhausting “Friend Like Me” that calls on all his skills as a triple threat. That he doesn’t get a standing ovation every night is this “Aladdin’s” biggest mystery. The number wows in ways you can’t imagine.
Even better? Scott is so good at enunciating, you’re able to hear all the references (if only your brain could process them as quickly). He gets other showcases but this is one that makes “Aladdin” soar.
To its credit, the musical isn’t just an in-Genie-ous bit of showcasing. Greenspan is everything you’d want in an Aladdin and able to create his own moments with songs like the beautiful “Proud of Your Boy.”
Writer Chad Beguelin may hit a little hard with the puns but he has taken some interesting risks with the animated film that work: Iago isn’t a bird; he’s Jafar’s squawky sidekick. Apu isn’t Aladdin’s best monkey, he’s a two-dimensional poster boy, replaced by three best friends (energetically played by Zach Bencal, Philippe Arroyo and Jed Feder).
The shift gives “Aladdin” new life and interest.
Weir and Jay Paranada (as Iago) plot and scheme with gusto. They make the dark scenes bad enough without going too far. They also get some of the show’s best lines (including a jab at the “spooky” voice that’s guiding their actions) and an upper hand with the sultan and, they hope, his feisty daughter Jasmine (Lissa deGuzman). She fights back, meets Aladdin and looks for her own part of the world. Oddly, she’s the only key female in the story.
She meets Aladdin by accident, they have a quick moment together and, before you know it, they’re taking a magic carpet ride over that “Whole New World.” The special effects work – particularly when you think the two are singing on a carpet that’s moving high over the stage.
This “Aladdin,” though, is like that – bursting with excess that delights in ways you couldn’t have imagined.
The national touring production of Disney's "Aladdin" runs through Jan. 27 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.