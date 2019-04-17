Like the character it portrays, “Missing Link” is caught in the middle; it’s visually sumptuous but developmentally challenged.
Its story is thin but its backgrounds and cinematography are teeming with possibility.
Written and directed by Chris Butler, “Missing Link” lacks the Wallace and Gromit humor it appears to want to embrace.
Hugh Jackman provides the voice of Sir Lionel Frost, an adventurer looking for the creature who links man with ape. When he gets word that he can find one in the Pacific Northwest, Sir Lionel goes on the hunt and finds the creature who actually tipped him off. Called Mr. Link (for simple reasons), he convinces the adventurer to help him find others of his kind. And, then, the journey begins.
There’s a fellow explorer who’s out to beat Sir Lionel to the punch and a henchman who looks like he stepped out of a SpongeBob episode. Along the way, Frost and Link meet Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), the woman who has the map that could show them where to go. She has a frosty past with Lionel and a way with firearms that could prove useful.
Agreeing to share (if she gets to go on the trip), Adelina isn’t willing to step aside for any man. Together, the three head out and discover gorgeous new worlds.
Those backgrounds – of desert, jungles and seas – are gorgeous and thrilling to watch. Like a travelogue, they engage. The characters’ words, however, don’t. By the midpoint of this 94-minute film, there’s a deadly lull that could induce sleep. Bishop tries to get it back with a bit of action, but it’s not enough.
Even Shangri-la has its drawbacks. The residents there are hardly welcoming, no matter how smart their surroundings.
Led by a firm yeti (voiced by Emma Thompson), they want the intruders out – including Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis). That complicates the trip and leads to yet another showdown with jealous peers.
A literal creature, Mr. Link (who wants to be called by a different name) takes everything at face value. That means he’s not good with expressions or irony. Occasionally, the missteps produce laughs but, for the most part, Galifianakis is wasted in a role that could have been in league with “Monster Inc.’s” Sulley or “Wreck-it Ralph’s” Ralph. He’s big and dumb; he’s just not endearing.
Jackman, too, could have layered on the ham with his role. He strolls through much of this and doesn’t even have the ability to temper Saldana’s high-pitched love interest.
The three hang together, but we’re never clear why. “Missing Link” runs out of steam by the time it hits the 80-minute mark and powers down just in time for the ending.
It’s not a bad animated film. It’s just a disappointing one – one that might have seemed better on paper than it actually appears on screen. Sometimes, the cover tells plenty.