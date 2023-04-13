A lot of ground gets covered in the fifth – and final – season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Like other finales, this one brings us up to speed, shows the Maisel kids in later life and details just how far Midge gets with her one-liners.

As in the previous four seasons, there are eye-popping locations, gorgeous costumes and the kind of stories that require Cinemascope to fully appreciate.

Borrowing a page from “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” (or “My Favorite Year,” if you’re a fan), Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) gets a day job and finds a new way to inspire her work. Brosnahan’s range is incredible. If you binge the episodes, you’ll see how much is asked of her – and where she takes the character. In the season finale, you’ll get a sense of what the life of a comedian amounts to.

Interestingly, “Mrs. Maisel” has much in common with “Hacks.” While they’re not contemporaries, they do pull back the curtain and revel in the chaos that occurs during off-stage moments.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino embraces the breadth that something like this can achieve. She took the show to Paris in the second season, dropped the cast into a U.S.O. tour in the third and went to Coney Island in the fourth, just because she could. In the fifth season, she goes even bigger and gives us such a loving look at Rockefeller Center it should a key part of the location’s advertising campaign.

Even better, the fifth season doesn’t ignore other characters as it chronicles the life of Maisel. Mom (Marin Hinkle) and dad (Tony Shalhoub) get their story; ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen) gets his. Even stray influences return to make sure this isn’t just a one-and-done affair. Those who play a part in the early years also have an effect in the later ones.

Naturally, the relationship between Midge and her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), has its challenges. It’s just as electric as it was during the first season but, now, there are complications. Borstein still has the razor-sharp timing that works so effortlessly with Sherman-Palladino’s writing but she’s swimming up a very treacherous stream. Add in Midge’s difficulties and the stage is set.

The last season is stuffed – and remarkably so. It gives newcomers like Reid Scott and Jason Ralph a good foothold in the series and suggests there’s much more that could be mined.

If there’s a “Mrs. Maisel” film in the works (rumors have said as much), there are several areas where it could go.

Now, however, enjoy every precious minute the fifth season has to offer. Brosnahan is perfection (with one monologue in particular); Borstein, Zegen and Scott are, too.

When you see them put everything on the table you’ll realize this wasn’t just another series and Season Five wasn’t just business as usual. “Marvelous” is only one word to describe it.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” airs on Prime Video.