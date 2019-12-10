REVIEW: 'Parasite' hosts excellence in all aspects of filmmaking

It’s never too late to fall for the surprises of “Parasite.”
While the South Korean film debuted last spring (winning the Palm d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival), it’s now back in the conversation thanks to Oscar talk.
The praise isn't without merit. The thriller covers so many bases (and comments on so many situations), you’ll see why writer/director Boon Joon-ho is viewed as one to watch.
Subtly shifting his focus (from comedy to tragedy in a matter of seconds), he’s able to hold interest without splashy special effects or nerve-shattering performances. Indeed, much of “Parasite” is simple storytelling.
Four members of a poor Korean family (led by a forceful Song Kang-ho) scheme their way into the lives of a rich family, hoping to enjoy a few of its spoils. One becomes an English tutor, another, an art therapist. Mom replaces the maid (after a plot to get rid of the long-standing job holder); dad becomes a driver.
Everything goes smoothly until the family decides to move into the house when the occupants are on a camping trip. Sure enough, a surprise guest appears and upsets the status quo.
From that point, Joon-ho’s assault begins. He gives both families plenty to consider and isn’t afraid to nudge the wealthy or harm the poor. He lets each play into the other’s hand, then offers an ending that’s both telling and heartbreaking.
Like M. Night Shyamalan’s early work, “Parasite” isn’t easily guessable. It teases and tricks at each turn, then provides a strong a-ha moment that lingers.
When Kang-ho and Jang Hye-jin (as the parents) are working together to get rid of the maid, “Parasite” crackles with excitement. The two know just how to play the yuppie wife (Cho Yeo-jeong) and her husband (Lee Sun-kyun).
The film’s set – by Lee Ha-jun – looks like a simple, modern home. But it’s filled with nooks of adventure and crannies of intrigue. Joon-ho uses every hiding place to his advantage, suggesting this could be the work of an architectural genius.
“Parasite” (you’ll understand the title when you see the film) has so much to offer, you’ll want to see it more than once. The actors are nicely matched; the action is over the top.
If this doesn’t get you to rethink how you treat others, nothing will. It hosts endless possibilities.