REVIEW: 'Parasite' hosts excellence in all aspects of filmmaking

It’s never too late to fall for the surprises of “Parasite.”

While the South Korean film debuted last spring (winning the Palm d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival), it’s now back in the conversation thanks to Oscar talk.

The praise isn't without merit. The thriller covers so many bases (and comments on so many situations), you’ll see why writer/director Boon Joon-ho is viewed as one to watch.

Subtly shifting his focus (from comedy to tragedy in a matter of seconds), he’s able to hold interest without splashy special effects or nerve-shattering performances. Indeed, much of “Parasite” is simple storytelling.

Four members of a poor Korean family (led by a forceful Song Kang-ho) scheme their way into the lives of a rich family, hoping to enjoy a few of its spoils. One becomes an English tutor, another, an art therapist. Mom replaces the maid (after a plot to get rid of the long-standing job holder); dad becomes a driver.

Everything goes smoothly until the family decides to move into the house when the occupants are on a camping trip. Sure enough, a surprise guest appears and upsets the status quo.