We’ve seen so many “prom gone wrong” films it’s hard to believe “Prom Pact” can be so refreshing.

But, in an era when everything seems to be built on misunderstanding, it’s a straightforward, unrelenting comedy about friendship.

Boy-girl friendship.

Ben Plunkett and Mandy Yang are besties who exist on the fringes of North Seattle High School. They tell each other everything and try to live life outside the shadow of the Everests – the students who tower over others.

Mandy (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) is determined to go to Harvard so she can study under the winner of two Nobel Prizes. Ben (Milo Manheim) just wants to live somewhere where he isn’t burdened by a grade-school nickname.

The two talk incessantly and agree to go to prom together just because there aren’t other prospects. Then she realizes the school’s golden boy, Graham Lansing, could help her get the recommendation she needs to get into Harvard. Mandy worms her way into his life, becomes his tutor and seems set.

Ben, meanwhile, falls for the prettiest girl in school and wonders if, maybe, a prom date is possible.

Do the two betray each other?

That’s what’s so great about “Prom Pact.” Its characters don’t hold back their feelings and openly admit when they’re heading in another direction. Best of all, it says boys can have girl friends who aren’t objects of their romantic affections.

Because the school has an ‘80s prom theme, there are “promposals” that reference dozens of ‘80s films in fun ways. Look in the background of scenes and you’ll find ones that aren’t as obvious as “Ghostbusters” or “Back to the Future.”

Directed by Anya Adams and written by Anthony Lombardo, “Prom Pact” is more realistic than most high school comedies, includes a few PG-13 moments and lets its kids be kids.

Blake Draper, as the hunky Graham Lansing, probably comes closest to filling those retro John Hughes shoes but even he has moments of doubt. When Mandy discovers the source of his insecurity, she erases those preconceived notions and finds the hidden gem. When he teaches her the finer points of basketball (the “BEEF” method), she becomes a different person.

Little gems hidden throughout lift “Prom Pact” from its pretty in pink origins and reveal what high school may really be like.

Manheim has been in so many similar films it’s likely he has a dozen high school diplomas; Lee has made a name for herself as the brainy “Doogie Howser” she could probably get into Harvard without a recommendation. Both could have donned those persons but here they try for something more and it works. He’s vulnerable; she’s willing to admit she’s wrong.

Best of all, they stand by each other and, likely, will remain lifelong friends.

“Prom Pact” doesn’t change the purpose of prom films but it does suggest what the high school experience can do.

A 94 in P.E. may seem like the end of the world, but this film ensures it isn’t. Now a bad nickname? It could linger forever.

“Prom Pact” airs March 30 on The Disney Channel and will follow the next day on Disney+.