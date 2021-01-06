REVIEW: Regina King brings history to life with 'One Night in Miami'

Oscar winner Regina King brings out the absolute best in four actors in her directorial debut, “One Night in Miami.”

Uniting Sam Cooke, Jim Brown, Malcolm X and Cassius Clay at a motel after Clay wins the heavyweight championship of the world, King makes it utterly believable they would share feelings about their place in the world and the struggles they endured. While the conversations were created by writer Kemp Powers, the meeting was real. The four actually were in Miami on that historic night in 1964.

That they’d spend so much time talking – not celebrating – is “Miami’s” biggest stretch. But King keeps this from becoming a TED talk or a museum display.

She shows all four before the big night, suggesting they’re at different places in life. Clay (Eli Goree) is the little brother, getting advice from the three who have had moments of elation. Not quite the showman he became, Clay reveals flashes of bravado and listens when Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir) talks about the impact he could have on the Nation of Islam if he joined the fold.

Brown (Aldis Hodge), looking to segue into films, squares off with Malcolm X about doing more for the Black movement. Economic freedom, he insists, is the freedom that matters most.