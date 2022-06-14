REVIEW: 'Riverdance' still brings those precise moves, LEGO hands

“Riverdance” has been around more than 25 years but that doesn’t mean the dancing gets old.

Offering up a world of styles, its roots are Irish but its connections are international.

A tap-off, for example, shows how Irish dancing inspired American tap dancing. Three Irish dancers square off with two tappers and demonstrate just how close the two forms are.

A new Broadway musical, “Paradise Square,” chronicles the birth of that marriage and takes “Trading Taps” in a new direction. Tappers Tyler Knowlin and Dharmesh Patel are great competitors in this dance version of the Sharks and the Jets and get among the evening's biggest applause.

A flamenco dancer, Rocio Dusmet, shows up, too, and a Russian Folk Dance Troup (Christine Lesnikova, Aleksandr Safonov, Anna Turcan and Eugeniu Turcan) do so many leaps, spins and cartwheels you’ll feel dizzy for them.

The company stopped in Sioux City Tuesday night as part of its “Riverdance 25” tour, a show that samples some of the venerable show’s highlights. While Michael Flatley (the show’s first star dancer and one of the show's choreographer) is no longer with the show, his presence is felt.

Lead dancer James Greenan has all the Flatley gestures and a sense of style that wears well, no matter what kind of role he’s playing. He gets those flashy spotlights and more than a few opportunities to solo.

Maggie Darlington, his female counterpart, gets her moments as well and doesn’t hesitate to use her Nicole Kidman hair to good effect. When the two partner, it’s impossible to look anywhere else.

The 14 other members in the troupe support them ably and always keep smiling, hands at their sides like they’re LEGO figures.

In the newest edition of “Riverdance” (raise your hand if you’ve seen them more than once), a huge high-def screen creates all sorts of backgrounds: Irish countrysides, flowing rivers and a New York streetscape. It’s impressive but it also cuts down the number of dancers needed for a show like this. I can remember when they filled the stage and there were more than 16. Now, the screen and its accompanying set help crowd the stage.

While the Grammy-winning music is familiar, its lyrics are impossible to discern. Rather than strain to catch the words, audience member would be wise to admire the singers’ range.

A band gets more than one spotlight (presumably while the dancers are catching their breath). Mark Alfred’s drums invite the most audience participation; Haley Richardson’s fiddle provides the most familiar sounds.

They're good, but if you’re going to a “Riverdance” show, you’re probably not waiting for the big pipe solo.

Those precise dance numbers are the real draw.

This company looks like it’s enjoying the performance as much as the audience.

Greenan and Darlington set the tone; the others more than rise to the challenge.

Because “Riverdance” could run forever, it’d be great to see how creators Bill Whelan, Moya Doherty and John McColgan might expand it.

How does this form of dancing fare today? And how has it morphed? The tap-off gives us a clue but there’s even more here to be mined. By the time it reaches 50, "Riverdance" might not resemble the show we see today.

The "Riverdance" 25th anniversary show is currently touring North America.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.